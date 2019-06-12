Dave & Buster's tumbles while Mattel and Exelon rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Wednesday:

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc., down $11.53 to $40

The chain restaurant and arcade operator reported disappointing first quarter results and cut its revenue forecast for the year.

PBF Energy Inc., down $1.80 to $24.40

The oil refiner is spending $1 billion for Shell's Martinez refinery in a move that expands its operations on the West Coast.

Mattel Inc., up 57 cents to $11.38

The toy maker rejected another buyout offer from Bratz doll maker MGE Entertainment, according to media reports.

Medidata Solutions Inc., down $3.38 to $91.37

The health care software maker is being bought by Dassault Systemes at a discount for $5.8 billion in cash.

Micron Technology Inc., down $1.88 to $32.96

The chipmaker and its peers are suffering the most from lingering concerns over the trade war between the U.S. and China.

Concho Resources Inc., down $2.68 to $98.16

The oil and gas company and its peers in the energy industry veered lower as the price of crude oil fell again.

Boeing Co., down $2.30 to $347.03

The airplane maker reported a steep drop in deliveries of commercial airliners in May.

Exelon Corp., up $1.24 to $50.45

The utility company and its peers gained ground as investors shifted funds into safe-play sectors, including utilities.