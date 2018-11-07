Cutera: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

BRISBANE, Calif. (AP) _ Cutera Inc. (CUTR) on Tuesday reported a third-quarter loss of $873,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Brisbane, California-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 11 cents per share.

The maker of laser skin treatments posted revenue of $40.6 million in the period.

Cutera expects full-year earnings in the range of 40 cents to 50 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $165 million to $170 million.

Cutera shares have declined 53 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $21.25, a fall of 47 percent in the last 12 months.

