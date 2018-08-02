CorEnergy: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (CORR) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in Kansas City, Missouri, said it had funds from operations of $12.3 million, or 93 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $5.4 million, or 45 cents per share.

The traded fund, based in Kansas City, Missouri, posted revenue of $22.2 million in the period.

The company's shares have dropped slightly since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen roughly 6 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CORR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CORR