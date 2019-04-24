Conmed: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

UTICA, N.Y. (AP) _ Conmed Corp. (CNMD) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Utica, New York-based company said it had profit of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 57 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 54 cents per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $218.4 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $213.1 million.

Conmed expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.47 to $2.52 per share.

Conmed shares have climbed 25 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $80.01, a rise of 30 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CNMD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CNMD