Community Financial: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

WALDORF, Md. (AP) _ The Community Financial Corp. (TCFC) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $3.9 million.

The bank, based in Waldorf, Maryland, said it had earnings of 70 cents per share.

The holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake posted revenue of $18.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $14.1 million, which beat Street forecasts.

Community Financial shares have fallen 0.5 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $29.08, a drop of 21 percent in the last 12 months.

