Collectors Universe: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) _ Collectors Universe Inc. (CLCT) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $2.1 million.

The Santa Ana, California-based company said it had net income of 24 cents per share.

The provider of authentication for collectibles posted revenue of $17.5 million in the period.

Collectors Universe shares have declined 49 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $14.48, a fall of 41 percent in the last 12 months.

