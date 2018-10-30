Coke rides on sales of healthier drinks

ATLANTA (AP) — Strong sales of sparkling water and sugar-free drinks are powering third-quarter earnings for Coca-Cola Co.

The company on Tuesday posted net income of $1.88 billion, or 44 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and non-recurring costs, came to 58 cents per share, which is 3 cents better than Wall Street expected, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

The world's largest beverage maker posted revenue of $8.24 billion in the period, just above expectations.

Coke shares have risen slightly more than 1 percent since the beginning of the year.

