Cohu: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

POWAY, Calif. (AP) _ Cohu Inc. (COHU) on Monday reported a first-quarter loss of $22.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Poway, California-based company said it had a loss of 55 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 3 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 2 cents per share.

The maker of semiconductor test equipment posted revenue of $147.8 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $145 million.

Cohu shares have dropped roughly 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $15.47, a decrease of 32% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on COHU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/COHU