Coherus BioSciences: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) _ Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) on Thursday reported a loss of $58.8 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Redwood City, California-based company said it had a loss of 87 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 79 cents per share.

Coherus BioSciences shares have climbed 36 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $11.93, a climb of 8 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CHRS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CHRS