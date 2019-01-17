Codorus Valley: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

YORK, Pa. (AP) _ Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. (CVLY) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $4.3 million.

The York, Pennsylvania-based bank said it had earnings of 46 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $24.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $19.3 million, which beat Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $19.5 million, or $2.06 per share. Revenue was reported as $77.2 million.

Codorus Valley shares have increased roughly 8 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $22.90, a drop of 17 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CVLY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CVLY