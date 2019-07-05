https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/business/article/Close-14073987.php
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Fri.:
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|511½
|520½
|511½
|519¼
|+1¼
|Sep
|514
|517
|505¼
|515
|+1
|Dec
|525
|527¼
|516¾
|525½
|+ ¼
|Mar
|537
|538½
|529
|537¼
|May
|541½
|542¾
|535¼
|541¾
|—1
|Jul
|542¾
|542¾
|536¼
|541¼
|—2¾
|Sep
|545
|548
|543¼
|547½
|—3½
|Dec
|559¾
|559¾
|555
|558¼
|—3
|Mar
|566¾
|—2¾
|May
|568½
|—2¼
|Jul
|557
|559½
|557
|559½
|—1
|Est. sales 59,320.
|Wed.'s sales 66,632
|Wed.'s open int 359,128
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|433
|435½
|427
|434
|+1
|Sep
|436½
|439¾
|430
|438¾
|+2
|Dec
|441
|443½
|434½
|442¼
|+1
|Mar
|447¾
|449¾
|442¼
|449
|+ ¾
|May
|450¾
|453
|446
|452½
|+ ¾
|Jul
|454½
|456
|449½
|455¾
|+ ¾
|Sep
|427½
|429¾
|425
|426
|—2¾
|Dec
|419
|421
|417
|418¼
|—2½
|Mar
|427½
|430½
|427¼
|427¼
|—2½
|May
|434¾
|434¾
|433¼
|433¼
|—2¼
|Jul
|438¾
|438¾
|437½
|437½
|—2½
|Sep
|418¼
|+ ¼
|Dec
|419¼
|420¾
|419
|419¾
|Jul
|433
|Dec
|421
|Est. sales 222,909.
|Wed.'s sales 348,509
|Wed.'s open int 1,752,892,
|up 5,969
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|275
|—9½
|Sep
|283½
|283½
|275
|278¼
|—6¾
|Dec
|287
|287
|277
|278½
|—9½
|Mar
|286¼
|286¼
|282½
|282½
|—9¼
|May
|281¼
|—9¼
|Jul
|279¾
|—9
|Sep
|281¾
|—9
|Dec
|281¾
|—9
|Mar
|281¾
|—9
|May
|281¾
|—9
|Jul
|281¾
|—9
|Sep
|281¾
|—9
|Est. sales 440.
|Wed.'s sales 140
|Wed.'s open int 4,826
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|884
|884¾
|871¾
|872¼
|—13
|Aug
|889
|889½
|874½
|876
|—13¾
|Sep
|895
|895¾
|881¼
|882¼
|—14
|Nov
|908
|908¼
|893
|894½
|—14¼
|Jan
|918¼
|919½
|904¾
|906¼
|—14¼
|Mar
|928
|928
|913¾
|915¼
|—13¾
|May
|934¾
|936½
|924
|924¾
|—13¼
|Jul
|942½
|944¼
|931¾
|933
|—13
|Aug
|937
|937
|935½
|935½
|—13
|Sep
|932½
|—11¾
|Nov
|941¾
|942
|931
|932¾
|—11
|Jan
|939¾
|—10
|Mar
|944
|—10¼
|May
|951
|—10
|Jul
|958¼
|—9¼
|Aug
|958¼
|—9¼
|Sep
|948¼
|—9¼
|Nov
|938
|938
|937¾
|937¾
|—10
|Jul
|941½
|—10
|Nov
|924
|924
|922
|922
|—11¼
|Est. sales 117,136.
|Wed.'s sales 114,740
|Wed.'s open int 653,380,
|up 4,525
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Jul
|28.03
|28.03
|27.42
|27.44
|—.58
|Aug
|28.17
|28.27
|27.54
|27.56
|—.61
|Sep
|28.32
|28.40
|27.66
|27.69
|—.61
|Oct
|28.42
|28.46
|27.78
|27.79
|—.63
|Dec
|28.64
|28.75
|27.97
|28.00
|—.66
|Jan
|28.85
|28.93
|28.19
|28.21
|—.65
|Mar
|29.14
|29.20
|28.48
|28.50
|—.65
|May
|29.52
|29.52
|28.85
|28.86
|—.65
|Jul
|29.83
|29.83
|29.21
|29.23
|—.63
|Aug
|29.63
|29.65
|29.35
|29.35
|—.61
|Sep
|29.71
|29.75
|29.44
|29.44
|—.58
|Oct
|29.80
|29.82
|29.47
|29.47
|—.58
|Dec
|29.95
|29.96
|29.66
|29.67
|—.55
|Jan
|30.02
|30.02
|29.92
|29.92
|—.53
|Mar
|30.35
|30.35
|30.24
|30.24
|—.54
|May
|30.68
|30.68
|30.60
|30.60
|—.50
|Jul
|31.00
|31.00
|30.96
|30.96
|—.45
|Aug
|31.09
|—.44
|Sep
|31.14
|—.43
|Oct
|31.11
|—.46
|Dec
|31.26
|—.36
|Jul
|31.26
|—.36
|Oct
|31.26
|—.36
|Dec
|31.26
|—.36
|Est. sales 85,477.
|Wed.'s sales 66,943
|Wed.'s open int 417,487
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Jul
|306.00 306.00 302.50 303.80
|—2.20
|Aug
|308.10 308.30 304.40 305.80
|—2.30
|Sep
|310.00 310.30 306.20 307.50
|—2.60
|Oct
|311.80 312.00 308.00 309.30
|—2.50
|Dec
|315.00 315.20 311.10 312.40
|—2.70
|Jan
|316.70 316.80 312.90 314.10
|—2.80
|Mar
|319.30 319.40 315.40 316.90
|—2.60
|May
|321.70 321.70 318.30 320.00
|—2.20
|Jul
|324.20 324.20 320.80 322.80
|—2.00
|Aug
|323.50 324.30 323.30 323.80
|—2.10
|Sep
|323.20 324.90 322.50 324.40
|—1.90
|Oct
|325.90 325.90 322.10 324.20
|—1.70
|Dec
|327.20 327.20 323.90 325.60
|—1.50
|Jan
|324.90
|—1.40
|Mar
|325.80
|—1.40
|May
|325.80
|—1.40
|Jul
|328.50
|—1.40
|Aug
|328.50
|—1.40
|Sep
|328.50
|—1.40
|Oct
|328.50
|—1.40
|Dec
|326.90
|—1.40
|Jul
|326.90
|—1.40
|Oct
|326.90
|—1.40
|Dec
|326.90
|—1.40
|Est. sales 65,328.
|Wed.'s sales 66,738
|Wed.'s open int 441,244,
|up 3,942
