CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|545¼
|555¼
|541¼
|547½
|+3¾
|Sep
|547¼
|557¼
|541¾
|546¾
|+¼
|Dec
|556½
|565¾
|552
|556¾
|+½
|Mar
|565
|573½
|561
|565¾
|+½
|May
|564¾
|574¼
|562¾
|567
|+¼
|Jul
|560¾
|568
|556
|560¾
|—
|¼
|Sep
|570½
|572¼
|563½
|565¾
|—1¼
|Dec
|577¾
|583½
|573
|576½
|—1¼
|Mar
|589
|590
|583
|583
|—2
|May
|583½
|—2
|Jul
|573¼
|—1½
|Est. sales 138,920.
|Wed.'s sales 174,591
|Wed.'s open int 369,003
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|443
|445½
|438½
|440
|—3¼
|Sep
|449¼
|451½
|445¼
|445¾
|—3¾
|Dec
|454½
|456¾
|450¼
|451
|—3½
|Mar
|459½
|461
|455¾
|456¾
|—2¾
|May
|460¾
|462
|457
|458
|—3
|Jul
|461¾
|463
|458¼
|459
|—2¾
|Sep
|424¾
|425¾
|423¾
|424
|Dec
|417¾
|419½
|417¼
|418½
|+½
|Mar
|428
|428
|427¼
|427¾
|+½
|May
|433¾
|434
|433¾
|434
|+½
|Jul
|437½
|438½
|437½
|438½
|+½
|Sep
|418½
|+1¼
|Dec
|417¼
|418¾
|417¼
|418¼
|+1¼
|Jul
|434
|+¾
|Dec
|418½
|+½
|Est. sales 475,341.
|Wed.'s sales 545,558
|Wed.'s open int 1,733,746
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|278¼
|288½
|271½
|278
|+¾
|Sep
|277
|283½
|274½
|278½
|+2¼
|Dec
|277¾
|286½
|277¾
|279½
|+¾
|Mar
|283½
|May
|282¼
|Jul
|280½
|Sep
|282½
|Dec
|282½
|Mar
|282½
|May
|282½
|Jul
|282½
|Sep
|282½
|Est. sales 645.
|Wed.'s sales 770
|Wed.'s open int 4,809
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|893¼
|898¼
|883½
|887¾
|—6½
|Aug
|899
|904
|889½
|893¾
|—6
|Sep
|904¼
|910¼
|895¾
|900
|—6
|Nov
|917
|922¾
|907¾
|912¼
|—6
|Jan
|929½
|933¾
|919½
|923¾
|—6¼
|Mar
|934¼
|939¾
|927¼
|931¾
|—5
|May
|941
|944½
|934¾
|938¾
|—3¼
|Jul
|949
|950¼
|942¼
|945¾
|—2
|Aug
|947¼
|947¾
|944
|947¼
|—1¼
|Sep
|941½
|942½
|938¾
|942½
|—
|¼
|Nov
|942
|943
|937
|941¼
|+½
|Jan
|948½
|+¼
|Mar
|951¾
|+¼
|May
|958
|+¼
|Jul
|964¾
|Aug
|964¾
|Sep
|954¾
|Nov
|940
|942
|938
|942
|Jul
|945¾
|Nov
|930½
|Est. sales 269,272.
|Wed.'s sales 317,761
|Wed.'s open int 645,005
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Jul
|27.89
|28.04
|27.65
|27.81
|Aug
|28.05
|28.20
|27.80
|27.93
|—.03
|Sep
|28.15
|28.31
|27.93
|28.04
|—.03
|Oct
|28.29
|28.40
|28.06
|28.16
|—.04
|Dec
|28.54
|28.66
|28.30
|28.41
|—.03
|Jan
|28.73
|28.87
|28.53
|28.65
|—.02
|Mar
|29.01
|29.13
|28.81
|28.93
|—.02
|May
|29.27
|29.38
|29.09
|29.22
|—.01
|Jul
|29.54
|29.62
|29.38
|29.50
|+.01
|Aug
|29.57
|29.61
|29.46
|29.58
|+.02
|Sep
|29.61
|29.71
|29.59
|29.65
|+.03
|Oct
|29.66
|29.70
|29.62
|29.68
|+.02
|Dec
|29.92
|30.08
|29.77
|29.88
|+.01
|Jan
|30.12
|Mar
|30.47
|May
|30.78
|Jul
|31.07
|—.01
|Aug
|31.19
|+.01
|Sep
|31.23
|Oct
|31.23
|Dec
|31.28
|Jul
|31.28
|Oct
|31.28
|Dec
|31.28
|Est. sales 147,814.
|Wed.'s sales 132,073
|Wed.'s open int 435,891,
|up 28
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Jul
|312.70
|314.60
|311.00
|312.20
|—1.20
|Aug
|314.00
|315.60
|312.10
|313.20
|—1.30
|Sep
|315.30
|316.90
|313.60
|314.80
|—1.10
|Oct
|317.10
|318.60
|315.30
|316.50
|—1.20
|Dec
|320.60
|322.30
|318.70
|320.00
|—1.20
|Jan
|322.10
|323.70
|320.30
|321.70
|—1.10
|Mar
|323.20
|324.90
|321.60
|323.10
|—.80
|May
|324.30
|326.10
|323.10
|324.40
|—.40
|Jul
|326.10
|327.60
|325.10
|326.30
|—.20
|Aug
|326.30
|326.90
|325.00
|326.40
|Sep
|326.10
|326.90
|325.10
|326.30
|Oct
|324.80
|325.00
|323.70
|325.00
|Dec
|326.30
|326.60
|324.50
|325.90
|Jan
|325.60
|+.20
|Mar
|326.50
|+.20
|May
|326.50
|+.20
|Jul
|329.40
|+.20
|Aug
|329.40
|+.20
|Sep
|329.40
|+.20
|Oct
|329.40
|+.20
|Dec
|327.80
|+.20
|Jul
|327.80
|+.20
|Oct
|327.80
|+.20
|Dec
|327.80
|+.20
|Est. sales 145,406.
|Wed.'s sales 120,262
|Wed.'s open int 454,255
