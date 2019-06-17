https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/business/article/Close-14006026.php
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|540¼
|549¼
|537½
|539½
|+1
|Sep
|542¾
|553
|539½
|542¾
|+¾
|Dec
|555
|563½
|552
|554
|+¾
|Mar
|565
|572¼
|562
|564¼
|+1¼
|May
|566¼
|572½
|564
|567½
|+2½
|Jul
|560¾
|567
|558¾
|564¼
|+3½
|Sep
|570
|571¼
|564½
|569½
|+4
|Dec
|577½
|581¾
|575
|580¼
|+4
|Mar
|582¼
|587¾
|581¾
|586¾
|+3¼
|May
|583¾
|586¾
|583¾
|586¾
|+2½
|Jul
|570
|574
|570
|574
|+2
|Est. sales 165,736.
|Fri.'s sales 199,692
|Fri.'s open int 417,031,
|up 3,986
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|458¼
|464¼
|450½
|454¾
|+1¾
|Sep
|463
|468¾
|457
|461½
|+3¼
|Dec
|468
|473
|463¾
|468½
|+5
|Mar
|471½
|476
|468¾
|473
|+5½
|May
|470¾
|476½
|470
|474
|+5½
|Jul
|470¼
|477
|469¾
|474¼
|+6¼
|Sep
|430¾
|436¼
|430½
|434¾
|+4
|Dec
|419¼
|421
|418¾
|420¾
|+1¾
|Mar
|426¾
|428½
|426¼
|428¼
|+1½
|May
|432
|433¾
|432
|433¾
|+1¾
|Jul
|438
|438¾
|436¾
|438½
|+1¾
|Sep
|413¾
|—
|½
|Dec
|415¼
|416¼
|413¾
|413¾
|—1
|Jul
|430¼
|+½
|Dec
|415¼
|+¼
|Est. sales 745,603.
|Fri.'s sales 875,036
|Fri.'s open int 1,856,546
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|303¼
|307¾
|296
|297½
|—5¼
|Sep
|297¾
|299½
|291¼
|292½
|—4
|Dec
|295
|296½
|290½
|291¼
|—
|¾
|Mar
|295¾
|295¾
|294¾
|294¾
|—
|¼
|May
|293¾
|+½
|Jul
|292½
|+1
|Sep
|294½
|+3
|Dec
|294½
|+3
|Mar
|294½
|+3
|May
|294½
|+3
|Jul
|294½
|+3
|Sep
|294½
|+3
|Est. sales 1,295.
|Fri.'s sales 1,167
|Fri.'s open int 6,689,
|up 6
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|901
|914
|900¾
|912¾
|+16
|Aug
|908
|920¾
|907½
|919¼
|+16¼
|Sep
|915
|927½
|914½
|926¼
|+16¼
|Nov
|928¾
|940½
|927½
|939½
|+16
|Jan
|940
|951¾
|938¾
|950¾
|+15¾
|Mar
|944½
|956
|944¼
|954½
|+13½
|May
|949
|959½
|948¾
|957
|+11
|Jul
|954½
|965
|954¼
|962¼
|+10¼
|Aug
|955½
|964½
|955¼
|962¼
|+9½
|Sep
|956¾
|960¼
|951¾
|956
|+8
|Nov
|949
|958½
|949
|953¾
|+6¾
|Jan
|965
|965½
|960½
|960½
|+6¼
|Mar
|964¼
|+6
|May
|971¼
|+6
|Jul
|978½
|+6½
|Aug
|978½
|+6½
|Sep
|968½
|+6½
|Nov
|947½
|952¼
|947½
|952¼
|+7
|Jul
|956
|+7
|Nov
|948
|+7
|Est. sales 344,194.
|Fri.'s sales 315,032
|Fri.'s open int 794,543,
|up 8,772
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Jul
|27.91
|28.26
|27.74
|28.14
|+.53
|Aug
|28.05
|28.41
|27.89
|28.28
|+.51
|Sep
|28.19
|28.53
|28.02
|28.40
|+.49
|Oct
|28.30
|28.64
|28.17
|28.52
|+.48
|Dec
|28.60
|28.90
|28.42
|28.79
|+.46
|Jan
|28.81
|29.13
|28.68
|29.02
|+.44
|Mar
|29.11
|29.37
|28.96
|29.28
|+.41
|May
|29.42
|29.68
|29.28
|29.56
|+.37
|Jul
|29.72
|29.94
|29.56
|29.83
|+.35
|Aug
|29.68
|29.98
|29.64
|29.88
|+.29
|Sep
|29.77
|29.93
|29.71
|29.93
|+.25
|Oct
|29.96
|30.12
|29.96
|30.00
|+.25
|Dec
|30.15
|30.30
|30.03
|30.21
|+.28
|Jan
|30.51
|30.51
|30.45
|30.45
|+.28
|Mar
|30.83
|30.83
|30.76
|30.76
|+.25
|May
|31.05
|+.23
|Jul
|31.28
|+.26
|Aug
|31.40
|+.25
|Sep
|31.45
|+.20
|Oct
|31.45
|+.20
|Dec
|31.50
|+.20
|Jul
|31.50
|+.20
|Oct
|31.50
|+.20
|Dec
|31.50
|+.20
|Est. sales 137,183.
|Fri.'s sales 197,635
|Fri.'s open int 485,612,
|up 4,661
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Jul
|324.00
|327.20
|322.90
|324.30
|+.80
|Aug
|325.10
|328.40
|324.20
|325.70
|+1.00
|Sep
|326.90
|330.20
|325.20
|327.60
|+1.20
|Oct
|328.30
|331.90
|327.70
|329.30
|+1.20
|Dec
|332.50
|335.60
|331.00
|333.00
|+1.10
|Jan
|333.70
|336.80
|329.60
|334.50
|+1.10
|Mar
|333.00
|335.60
|328.90
|333.90
|+.80
|May
|332.50
|335.40
|328.50
|333.10
|+.20
|Jul
|332.10
|335.90
|329.20
|333.70
|Aug
|334.00
|336.00
|332.70
|333.30
|—.20
|Sep
|333.90
|335.50
|333.00
|333.00
|—.20
|Oct
|332.40
|334.60
|331.70
|331.70
|Dec
|332.00
|333.80
|332.00
|332.80
|Jan
|332.80
|Mar
|333.80
|May
|333.80
|Jul
|336.70
|Aug
|336.70
|Sep
|336.70
|Oct
|336.70
|Dec
|335.10
|Jul
|335.10
|Oct
|335.10
|Dec
|335.10
|Est. sales 126,097.
|Fri.'s sales 109,636
|Fri.'s open int 485,490,
|up 1,987
