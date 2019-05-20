CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 469¾ 484 468 478¼ +13¼
Sep 476 490½ 474½ 485¼ +14
Dec 488¼ 503 487¼ 497¾ +13½
Mar 500½ 515 499¾ 510¼ +13½
May 507¾ 521 507¼ 516½ +12¾
Jul 507¾ 519¾ 507½ 515 +11½
Sep 523¼ 525 522½ 522½ +10½
Dec 529½ 540 529½ 535¾ +11
Mar 539¼ 546¾ 539¼ 546¾ +10½
May 543¼ 551½ 543¼ 551½ +9¼
Jul 534 540 534 539¾ +9¼
Est. sales 134,368. Fri.'s sales 125,754
Fri.'s open int 471,315
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 386 391½ 385¾ 389 +5¾
Sep 393 398¼ 392¾ 396¾ +6¼
Dec 400 405½ 400 404½ +6¼
Mar 410 415 409¾ 414¼ +6½
May 415¼ 420 414¾ 418¾ +5½
Jul 420 425 419½ 423 +4¾
Sep 406 410 406 408¼ +2¼
Dec 407¼ 411 407¼ 410¼ +2½
Mar 417¾ 418½ 417¾ 418½ +2¼
May 424¼ +2½
Jul 426¾ 429 426¾ 428½ +2
Sep 413½ 414½ 413½ 414
Dec 414 417¾ 414 415¼ +1¼
Jul 431¼ +2¾
Dec 421 421 419½ 419½ +1½
Est. sales 727,086. Fri.'s sales 668,951
Fri.'s open int 1,675,726, up 23,488
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 293 298 292 296½ +2½
Sep 280¼ 281¾ 279½ 281½ +1¼
Dec 267½ 272¼ 267¼ 272¼
Mar 271¾
May 268¾ +1¾
Jul 266 +1¾
Sep 266 +1¾
Dec 266 +1¾
Mar 266 +1¾
May 266 +1¾
Jul 266 +1¾
Sep 266 +1¾
Est. sales 459. Fri.'s sales 373
Fri.'s open int 6,224, up 19
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 828¼ 838¾ 824¾ 831¾ +10
Aug 835 845¼ 832¼ 838½ +10¼
Sep 841 851½ 838¼ 845 +10¼
Nov 853½ 864 850¼ 857¾ +10½
Jan 864¾ 875 862½ 869¾ +10¼
Mar 872¾ 883¼ 872 878¼ +10¼
May 882½ 892¾ 882 888½ +10¼
Jul 895¼ 903½ 894¼ 899½ +9½
Aug 906 906 902½ 902½ +9
Sep 905 905 900½ 900½ +8¼
Nov 903¾ 908½ 899¼ 904¾ +8¼
Jan 913¼ +8
Mar 920¼ +7¾
May 928½ +7¾
Jul 941½ 941½ 938¼ 938¼ +8½
Aug 940 +8½
Sep 938¼ +8½
Nov 936¾ 937 934¼ 934¼ +8
Jul 937 +8
Nov 929½ +8
Est. sales 172,050. Fri.'s sales 195,034
Fri.'s open int 758,671, up 869
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Jul 27.26 27.67 27.26 27.50 +.28
Aug 27.37 27.79 27.37 27.63 +.28
Sep 27.65 27.90 27.53 27.77 +.29
Oct 27.71 28.03 27.68 27.90 +.28
Dec 27.95 28.37 27.95 28.23 +.30
Jan 28.22 28.59 28.22 28.45 +.32
Mar 28.58 28.86 28.49 28.71 +.29
May 28.91 29.14 28.87 29.01 +.25
Jul 29.30 29.49 29.27 29.37 +.24
Aug 29.66 29.66 29.53 29.53 +.24
Sep 29.81 29.81 29.68 29.68 +.24
Oct 29.93 29.93 29.79 29.79 +.21
Dec 30.05 30.16 30.03 30.03 +.22
Jan 30.26 +.21
Mar 30.62 +.21
May 30.90 +.21
Jul 31.16 +.21
Aug 31.33 +.21
Sep 31.35 +.21
Oct 31.35 +.21
Dec 31.40 +.21
Jul 31.40 +.21
Oct 31.40 +.21
Dec 31.40 +.21
Est. sales 67,758. Fri.'s sales 130,154
Fri.'s open int 551,903, up 945
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Jul 296.00 299.00 295.10 297.30 +3.00
Aug 297.30 300.60 297.20 299.00 +3.00
Sep 299.50 302.40 299.00 300.90 +3.00
Oct 300.90 303.70 300.90 302.50 +3.10
Dec 304.00 306.90 303.00 305.60 +3.40
Jan 305.20 308.40 305.00 307.30 +3.60
Mar 306.40 309.30 306.30 308.30 +3.60
May 307.50 310.40 307.00 309.90 +3.60
Jul 310.50 313.00 310.10 312.40 +3.60
Aug 311.60 313.20 311.60 312.60 +3.40
Sep 311.70 313.40 311.70 312.80 +3.40
Oct 311.90 313.00 311.90 312.20 +3.10
Dec 312.40 313.40 311.90 312.90 +3.10
Jan 312.80 +3.10
Mar 314.10 +3.10
May 314.10 +3.10
Jul 317.00 +3.10
Aug 317.00 +3.10
Sep 317.00 +3.10
Oct 317.00 +3.10
Dec 315.40 +3.10
Jul 315.40 +3.10
Oct 315.40 +3.10
Dec 315.40 +3.10
Est. sales 62,372. Fri.'s sales 91,919
Fri.'s open int 500,656, up 813