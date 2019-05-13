https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/business/article/Close-13841620.php
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|422¾
|431¼
|422¾
|431¼
|+12¼
|Jul
|425½
|440¾
|418½
|437
|+12¼
|Sep
|433¾
|448¾
|427¼
|445¼
|+11½
|Dec
|448¼
|463
|442¼
|459¾
|+11½
|Mar
|463
|477¼
|458¼
|473½
|+10½
|May
|470½
|485½
|468
|482
|+9½
|Jul
|474¼
|486¾
|470¾
|483¾
|+9
|Sep
|479
|494¼
|479
|491¾
|+8¾
|Dec
|494¾
|510
|494½
|507¼
|+9
|Mar
|518¼
|+9
|May
|524¼
|+9
|Jul
|521½
|+9
|Est. sales 125,810.
|Fri.'s sales 121,990
|Fri.'s open int 497,145,
|up 12,521
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|335½
|348¼
|335½
|347½
|+5
|Jul
|351
|357¼
|343
|356½
|+4¾
|Sep
|360¼
|366½
|352½
|365¾
|+4¾
|Dec
|371¼
|377½
|363¾
|376½
|+4½
|Mar
|385¼
|391¼
|378½
|390
|+3¾
|May
|394¾
|400
|388¼
|399
|+3
|Jul
|403
|408
|397
|406¾
|+2
|Sep
|396
|403¼
|394¾
|402
|+1½
|Dec
|404¾
|408
|400½
|407
|+ ¾
|Mar
|413¼
|416¼
|409½
|415½
|May
|415¼
|421½
|415¼
|421½
|+ ½
|Jul
|423¼
|426
|420
|425¾
|+ ¼
|Sep
|412
|+ ¼
|Dec
|410
|413½
|408
|413½
|— ¼
|Jul
|427¾
|— ½
|Dec
|418½
|418½
|412
|417
|— ½
|Est. sales 525,871.
|Fri.'s sales 601,790
|Fri.'s open int 1,618,536,
|up 11,244
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|299¾
|—3
|Jul
|285¼
|287¼
|278
|283¼
|—2¾
|Sep
|266¾
|270¾
|266¾
|270¾
|—1¼
|Dec
|256¾
|264
|256¾
|264
|+1
|Mar
|262½
|+ ½
|May
|259¾
|+ ¾
|Jul
|257
|+1
|Sep
|257
|+1¼
|Dec
|257
|+1¼
|Mar
|257
|+1¼
|Jul
|257
|+1¼
|Sep
|257
|+1¼
|Est. sales 288.
|Fri.'s sales 289
|Fri.'s open int 6,010,
|up 59
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|790¼
|791
|780½
|791
|—6
|Jul
|805
|807
|791
|802½
|—6¾
|Aug
|811¾
|813¼
|797¾
|809
|—6¾
|Sep
|817¾
|819½
|803¾
|815
|—6½
|Nov
|828½
|831¼
|815½
|827½
|—5¾
|Jan
|842¾
|844¾
|829½
|841¼
|—5½
|Mar
|855½
|856
|841½
|852¾
|—5
|May
|865
|867¼
|854
|865
|—4½
|Jul
|877¾
|880¼
|866
|878
|—3¾
|Aug
|872½
|881½
|872½
|881½
|—3½
|Sep
|881¼
|—3¾
|Nov
|887
|890½
|874¾
|888¼
|—1¾
|Jan
|896¼
|897
|896¼
|897
|—1¾
|Mar
|904½
|—1¼
|May
|899
|913
|899
|913
|—1¼
|Jul
|921½
|—1
|Aug
|923¼
|—1
|Sep
|921½
|—1
|Nov
|910
|919¼
|905
|919¼
|+ ¾
|Jul
|922
|+ ¾
|Nov
|914½
|+ ¾
|Est. sales 193,286.
|Fri.'s sales 214,623
|Fri.'s open int 760,527
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|26.11
|26.35
|26.11
|26.35
|—.15
|Jul
|26.58
|26.73
|26.21
|26.61
|—.18
|Aug
|26.74
|26.86
|26.36
|26.75
|—.18
|Sep
|26.87
|26.98
|26.50
|26.88
|—.19
|Oct
|27.02
|27.11
|26.65
|27.02
|—.19
|Dec
|27.33
|27.45
|26.96
|27.34
|—.20
|Jan
|27.53
|27.67
|27.18
|27.57
|—.20
|Mar
|27.82
|27.96
|27.49
|27.87
|—.19
|May
|28.10
|28.33
|27.85
|28.24
|—.17
|Jul
|28.45
|28.70
|28.20
|28.61
|—.15
|Aug
|28.65
|28.79
|28.47
|28.79
|—.15
|Sep
|28.75
|28.96
|28.65
|28.96
|—.14
|Oct
|29.09
|—.13
|Dec
|29.16
|29.41
|28.96
|29.31
|—.18
|Jan
|29.57
|—.18
|Mar
|29.93
|—.18
|May
|30.17
|—.22
|Jul
|30.30
|30.47
|30.30
|30.47
|—.19
|Aug
|30.64
|30.64
|30.64
|30.64
|—.19
|Sep
|30.66
|—.19
|Oct
|30.66
|—.19
|Dec
|30.71
|—.19
|Jul
|30.71
|—.19
|Oct
|30.71
|—.19
|Dec
|30.71
|—.19
|Est. sales 111,540.
|Fri.'s sales 93,265
|Fri.'s open int 539,616,
|up 6,995
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|284.20 284.20 280.70 284.00
|—.10
|Jul
|287.00 287.90 283.10 287.30
|Aug
|289.00 289.60 285.00 288.90
|—.30
|Sep
|291.50 291.50 286.90 290.70
|—.50
|Oct
|292.00 293.20 288.70 292.50
|—.50
|Dec
|295.20 296.10 291.60 295.50
|—.50
|Jan
|297.70 297.70 293.40 297.30
|—.40
|Mar
|299.50 299.80 295.50 299.40
|—.10
|May
|301.70 302.10 298.10 301.80
|+.10
|Jul
|304.10 304.80 301.00 304.50
|+.40
|Aug
|304.20 305.40 301.50 304.80
|+.60
|Sep
|304.30 305.40 302.30 304.90
|+.60
|Oct
|303.30 304.20 301.50 304.20
|+.90
|Dec
|303.70 304.80 302.20 304.40
|+.70
|Jan
|304.30
|+.30
|Mar
|305.60
|May
|305.60
|Jul
|308.50
|Aug
|308.50
|Sep
|308.50
|Oct
|308.50
|Dec
|306.90
|Jul
|306.90
|Oct
|306.90
|Dec
|306.90
|Est. sales 117,463.
|Fri.'s sales 114,410
|Fri.'s open int 498,629,
|up 3,930
