CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:

Open High Low Settle Chg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 436¼ 439¾ 425 426¾ —8¼
Jul 443¼ 446¾ 433¾ 435¼ —7¼
Sep 451½ 454 442½ 443¾ —6½
Dec 468 470¾ 459½ 460¾ —6½
Mar 486 487 476½ 477¾ —6
May 494½ 496½ 486½ 487½ —5½
Jul 497½ 499¾ 490½ 491¾ —5½
Sep 502½ 502½ 499¼ 499¼ —5¼
Dec 516½ 518 513½ 513½ —5¼
Mar 525 —3¾
May 531 —3¾
Jul 530¼ —3¾
Est. sales 128,804. Fri.'s sales 108,135
Fri.'s open int 472,004
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 353¼ 356 351¼ 352 + ¾
Jul 363 366 361¼ 361¾ + ½
Sep 371 374 369½ 370 + ½
Dec 382¼ 385 380¾ 381¼ + ½
Mar 396½ 399¼ 395¼ 395¾ + ¼
May 405¾ 408 404¼ 404¾ + ¼
Jul 412¼ 415 411½ 412½ + ½
Sep 409¼ 409¼ 406¼ 407¼ + ¾
Dec 411¼ 413½ 410¾ 411¼ + ½
Mar 420½ 421¾ 419½ 419½ + ¼
May 425
Jul 430 430¼ 428½ 429 + ½
Sep 414¾ —1¾
Dec 417 417¼ 416¼ 416¼ — ½
Jul 431½ — ½
Dec 421 421 420¾ 420¾ + ¼
Est. sales 717,471. Fri.'s sales 515,347
Fri.'s open int 1,687,388
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 310 320 310 317¼ +8½
Jul 295 301½ 293½ 297½ +2¾
Sep 276¾ 281½ 276¾ 278¾ +2
Dec 263 265 262¾ 263¼ + ¼
Mar 255¾ +1¾
May 249¾ — ¼
Jul 247 — ¼
Sep 247 — ¼
Dec 247 — ¼
Mar 247 — ¼
Jul 247 — ¼
Sep 247 — ¼
Est. sales 1,527. Fri.'s sales 1,192
Fri.'s open int 6,163, up 64
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 854¾ 859½ 847¼ 847½ —6¼
Jul 868¼ 873 860½ 860¾ —6¼
Aug 875 878½ 866½ 866¾ —6½
Sep 879¾ 882½ 871½ 871½ —6¾
Nov 889 893½ 880½ 880¾ —7
Jan 900¼ 903½ 891 891¼ —6¾
Mar 908¼ 911 899¼ 899¼ —7
May 916¾ 919 907¼ 907¾ —6¾
Jul 926¾ 927 916¾ 917¼ —7
Aug 929¼ 929¼ 919½ 919½ —7
Sep 918¼ —6¾
Nov 931 934 921¾ 921¾ —7
Jan 928¾ —7¼
Mar 940 940 934 934 —7¼
May 941½ —7¼
Jul 949¾ —7
Aug 951½ —7
Sep 949¾ —7
Nov 945 945 939¼ 939¼ —6¾
Jul 939¼ —6¾
Nov 929¼ —6¾
Est. sales 283,204. Fri.'s sales 366,943
Fri.'s open int 739,758
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
May 27.57 27.96 27.42 27.88 +.36
Jul 27.83 28.29 27.74 28.19 +.35
Aug 28.03 28.43 27.89 28.33 +.34
Sep 28.17 28.59 28.07 28.48 +.33
Oct 28.30 28.72 28.22 28.62 +.32
Dec 28.63 29.04 28.53 28.92 +.31
Jan 28.89 29.29 28.81 29.19 +.31
Mar 29.21 29.62 29.15 29.51 +.30
May 29.58 29.97 29.51 29.85 +.27
Jul 29.96 30.29 29.85 30.21 +.31
Aug 30.30 30.37 30.27 30.37 +.30
Sep 30.20 30.52 30.20 30.52 +.32
Oct 30.60 +.31
Dec 30.65 30.90 30.48 30.82 +.32
Jan 31.05 +.32
Mar 31.37 +.31
May 31.59 +.32
Jul 31.61 +.32
Aug 31.61 +.32
Sep 31.61 +.32
Oct 31.61 +.32
Dec 31.66 +.32
Jul 31.66 +.32
Oct 31.66 +.32
Dec 31.66 +.32
Est. sales 157,324. Fri.'s sales 208,016
Fri.'s open int 495,332, up 1,292
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
May 300.90 302.50 297.00 297.20 —2.70
Jul 305.10 306.40 300.80 300.90 —2.80
Aug 305.90 307.40 301.90 302.00 —2.80
Sep 307.20 309.00 303.40 303.60 —2.70
Oct 309.20 309.30 304.40 304.50 —2.60
Dec 311.00 311.90 306.70 306.90 —2.50
Jan 312.40 312.60 307.70 307.80 —2.50
Mar 312.00 312.20 307.90 307.90 —2.60
May 312.40 312.80 308.30 308.30 —2.70
Jul 313.30 314.00 309.30 309.40 —2.70
Aug 310.80 312.90 307.90 307.90 —2.90
Sep 311.70 312.60 307.40 307.40 —3.10
Oct 310.40 311.60 306.40 306.40 —3.20
Dec 310.90 312.50 306.30 306.50 —4.20
Jan 307.50 —4.20
Mar 309.40 —4.20
May 309.40 —4.20
Jul 312.30 —4.20
Aug 312.30 —4.20
Sep 312.30 —4.20
Oct 312.30 —4.20
Dec 310.70 —4.20
Jul 310.70 —4.20
Oct 310.70 —4.20
Dec 310.70 —4.20
Est. sales 141,213. Fri.'s sales 194,058
Fri.'s open int 458,457