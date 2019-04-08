https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/business/article/Close-13750846.php
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|467¼
|471
|461¾
|465¼
|—2½
|Jul
|469
|473
|464½
|468¾
|—1
|Sep
|476¾
|480¾
|472½
|477¼
|Dec
|491½
|494¾
|486½
|492½
|+ ½
|Mar
|505¼
|508
|500½
|506
|+ ¼
|May
|510¼
|514½
|508
|512½
|—1
|Jul
|511½
|516
|510
|514½
|—1¼
|Sep
|515½
|520¾
|515½
|520¾
|—1¾
|Dec
|527¼
|532¼
|527¼
|532¼
|—1½
|Mar
|541
|—1½
|May
|547
|—1
|Jul
|546¾
|—1
|Est. sales 160,367.
|Fri.'s sales 154,717
|Fri.'s open int 480,546
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|362¼
|363½
|359½
|360
|—2½
|Jul
|370¾
|372
|368¼
|368½
|—2½
|Sep
|379½
|380¼
|377
|377¼
|—2¼
|Dec
|390
|391¼
|388
|389
|—1
|Mar
|403
|404½
|402
|402¾
|— ¼
|May
|410¾
|412
|409¾
|410½
|— ¼
|Jul
|417
|417½
|415½
|416½
|Sep
|411¼
|412¼
|410¼
|411
|— ¼
|Dec
|414¼
|415¾
|414¼
|415
|+ ¼
|Mar
|423
|423¼
|421¾
|423¼
|+ ¾
|May
|426
|— ¼
|Jul
|433
|433¼
|433
|433¼
|+ ¼
|Sep
|419½
|+ ¼
|Dec
|420
|420
|418½
|419¾
|— ¼
|Jul
|433½
|— ¼
|Dec
|418½
|+1¾
|Est. sales 573,629.
|Fri.'s sales 537,045
|Fri.'s open int 1,754,507
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|288
|289¾
|284¼
|287½
|Jul
|278
|279¼
|276½
|278½
|+ ¾
|Sep
|269¼
|+1
|Dec
|256½
|260¼
|256½
|260¼
|+1
|Mar
|255¼
|— ¼
|May
|252½
|— ¼
|Jul
|251
|— ¼
|Sep
|251
|— ¼
|Dec
|251
|— ¼
|Mar
|251
|— ¼
|Jul
|251
|— ¼
|Sep
|251
|— ¼
|Est. sales 1,070.
|Fri.'s sales 451
|Fri.'s open int 5,674,
|up 33
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|899
|903½
|898
|898¾
|— ¼
|Jul
|912
|916½
|911
|911¾
|— ¼
|Aug
|918¼
|922¼
|916¾
|917¼
|— ½
|Sep
|923¼
|927¼
|921¾
|922
|—1
|Nov
|933
|937¼
|931½
|932¼
|— ½
|Jan
|943
|946½
|941¼
|942¼
|— ½
|Mar
|948¾
|952¾
|948
|948¼
|— ¾
|May
|955½
|959½
|954¼
|955
|— ½
|Jul
|968
|968
|963¼
|964½
|— ¾
|Aug
|967
|— ¾
|Sep
|965¾
|— ¾
|Nov
|973
|973
|967
|967¾
|—1½
|Jan
|973½
|—1½
|Mar
|973½
|—1½
|May
|975¼
|—1½
|Jul
|985¼
|—1½
|Aug
|985¼
|—1½
|Sep
|975¼
|—1½
|Nov
|964
|—1½
|Jul
|964
|—1½
|Nov
|954
|—1½
|Est. sales 198,066.
|Fri.'s sales 182,758
|Fri.'s open int 746,108,
|up 2,416
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|29.15
|29.15
|28.78
|28.88
|—.27
|Jul
|29.46
|29.47
|29.10
|29.20
|—.28
|Aug
|29.59
|29.61
|29.27
|29.36
|—.26
|Sep
|29.71
|29.78
|29.44
|29.53
|—.26
|Oct
|29.90
|29.92
|29.60
|29.68
|—.26
|Dec
|30.21
|30.26
|29.92
|30.02
|—.25
|Jan
|30.48
|30.49
|30.16
|30.27
|—.24
|Mar
|30.77
|30.80
|30.49
|30.57
|—.26
|May
|30.89
|30.90
|30.84
|30.89
|—.23
|Jul
|31.19
|31.21
|31.16
|31.21
|—.22
|Aug
|31.33
|—.20
|Sep
|31.35
|31.41
|31.35
|31.41
|—.18
|Oct
|31.47
|—.21
|Dec
|31.58
|—.23
|Jan
|31.79
|—.23
|Mar
|32.10
|—.23
|May
|32.10
|—.23
|Jul
|32.12
|—.23
|Aug
|32.12
|—.23
|Sep
|32.12
|—.23
|Oct
|32.12
|—.23
|Dec
|32.17
|—.23
|Jul
|32.17
|—.23
|Oct
|32.17
|—.23
|Dec
|32.17
|—.23
|Est. sales 135,044.
|Fri.'s sales 118,273
|Fri.'s open int 489,087,
|up 4,944
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|308.00 311.00 307.90 309.20
|+1.20
|Jul
|311.70 314.60 311.70 312.90
|+1.20
|Aug
|313.30 316.20 313.30 314.60
|+1.20
|Sep
|315.30 317.70 315.30 316.10
|+1.10
|Oct
|316.40 319.10 316.40 317.50
|+1.10
|Dec
|319.40 322.00 319.40 320.60
|+1.20
|Jan
|321.00 323.20 320.80 321.90
|+1.20
|Mar
|321.50 323.80 321.30 322.60
|+1.50
|May
|322.10 324.20 322.10 323.30
|+1.70
|Jul
|323.50 325.80 323.50 324.60
|+1.70
|Aug
|324.00 325.30 323.60 323.80
|+1.50
|Sep
|325.00 325.50 323.90 323.90
|+1.40
|Oct
|324.30
|+1.90
|Dec
|327.90 327.90 326.70 326.70
|+2.00
|Jan
|327.70
|+2.00
|Mar
|329.60
|+2.00
|May
|329.60
|+2.00
|Jul
|332.50
|+2.00
|Aug
|332.50
|+2.00
|Sep
|332.50
|+2.00
|Oct
|332.50
|+2.00
|Dec
|330.90
|+2.00
|Jul
|330.90
|+2.00
|Oct
|330.90
|+2.00
|Dec
|330.90
|+2.00
|Est. sales 134,821.
|Fri.'s sales 103,418
|Fri.'s open int 454,289
