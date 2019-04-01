CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:

Open High Low Settle Chg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 459½ 468¼ 456 462¾ +4¾
Jul 465½ 473¼ 461¾ 468 +4
Sep 473 480½ 469¼ 475¾ +4¾
Dec 485½ 494 483 490 +5
Mar 499½ 507¼ 496½ 503½ +5½
May 503¾ 514 503¾ 510½ +6½
Jul 505½ 513¾ 505½ 512 +6
Sep 520 520 518¼ 518¼ +5¼
Dec 529½ +5½
Mar 534 538 534 538 +6
May 539 543 539 543 +5¾
Jul 542¾ +5¾
Est. sales 115,137. Fri.'s sales 138,930
Fri.'s open int 494,712, up 285
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 356½ 363 356½ 361¾ +4¾
Jul 367½ 372½ 366½ 371 +5
Sep 375¼ 380¾ 375 379¼ +4¼
Dec 384¾ 390 384½ 388¾ +3¾
Mar 398 402½ 397 401½ +4½
May 403¾ 409¼ 403¼ 408¼ +4¼
Jul 407½ 414 407½ 413½ +5½
Sep 400½ 408 400½ 405¾ +3¾
Dec 405 412 405 407½ +2½
Mar 418¼ 419 415¼ 415¼ +2¼
May 419¼ 422½ 419¼ 422½ +1½
Jul 429 429¾ 427 427
Sep 413¼ — ¾
Dec 417½ 418¾ 417 417 +1
Jul 430¾ +1¼
Dec 417 +1
Est. sales 468,029. Fri.'s sales 1,127,803
Fri.'s open int 1,849,007, up 21,351
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 273 279¼ 271½ 278½ +9½
Jul 270¾ 277½ 270½ 277¼ +8¼
Sep 266½ 268½ 266½ 268½ +5½
Dec 257¼ 260 257¼ 259¾ +4¾
Mar 257½ +3½
May 254½ +3½
Jul 253 +4
Sep 253 +3¾
Dec 253 +3¾
Mar 253 +3¾
Jul 253 +3¾
Sep 253 +3¾
Est. sales 1,024. Fri.'s sales 804
Fri.'s open int 5,021, up 116
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 884 899 883¾ 895½ +11½
Jul 897½ 912 897½ 908¾ +10¾
Aug 904 917¾ 904 914¾ +10¾
Sep 909 922¾ 909 919¼ +9¼
Nov 918¼ 932¼ 918¼ 928¼ +9¼
Jan 927¾ 941 927¾ 937¾ +9¾
Mar 934 946 933½ 943 +9
May 939½ 951 939½ 948 +10
Jul 949¾ 958½ 949¾ 955¾ +9¾
Aug 958½ +9½
Sep 957½ +8½
Nov 953¾ 964¼ 953¾ 961½ +8½
Jan 967 +9
Mar 967 +8¾
May 968¾ +8¾
Jul 980¾ +8¾
Aug 980¾ +8¾
Sep 970¾ +8¾
Nov 959½ +8½
Jul 959½ +8¾
Nov 949½ +8¾
Est. sales 209,555. Fri.'s sales 200,839
Fri.'s open int 738,038, up 11,935
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
May 28.37 28.63 28.37 28.57 +.21
Jul 28.72 28.97 28.70 28.90 +.21
Aug 28.88 29.12 28.87 29.06 +.22
Sep 29.03 29.29 29.03 29.22 +.21
Oct 29.19 29.44 29.19 29.37 +.21
Dec 29.49 29.76 29.49 29.68 +.20
Jan 29.86 30.02 29.82 29.95 +.20
Mar 30.18 30.33 30.14 30.25 +.21
May 30.54 30.56 30.49 30.56 +.21
Jul 30.93 30.93 30.83 30.86 +.22
Aug 30.99 31.00 30.99 31.00 +.21
Sep 31.09 31.09 31.07 31.07 +.20
Oct 31.11 +.24
Dec 31.02 31.25 31.02 31.24 +.22
Jan 31.47 +.21
Mar 31.78 +.21
May 31.78 +.21
Jul 31.80 +.21
Aug 31.80 +.21
Sep 31.80 +.21
Oct 31.80 +.21
Dec 31.85 +.21
Jul 31.85 +.21
Oct 31.85 +.21
Dec 31.85 +.21
Est. sales 127,573. Fri.'s sales 125,601
Fri.'s open int 479,615, up 4,659
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
May 306.10 310.40 305.70 309.40 +2.90
Jul 310.00 313.90 309.40 312.90 +2.90
Aug 311.20 315.40 311.00 314.60 +3.10
Sep 312.60 317.00 312.60 316.00 +3.00
Oct 314.30 318.20 313.80 317.20 +3.10
Dec 316.40 320.90 316.20 319.90 +3.10
Jan 317.70 321.90 317.70 321.10 +3.40
Mar 318.70 322.10 318.20 321.40 +3.60
May 318.60 322.30 318.60 321.60 +3.40
Jul 319.40 323.70 319.40 323.00 +3.40
Aug 319.00 323.30 319.00 322.50 +3.60
Sep 320.70 322.60 320.70 322.60 +3.50
Oct 321.10 322.80 321.10 322.80 +3.70
Dec 322.30 325.00 322.30 325.00 +3.10
Jan 327.50 +3.10
Mar 329.40 +3.10
May 329.40 +3.10
Jul 332.30 +3.10
Aug 332.30 +3.10
Sep 332.30 +3.10
Oct 332.30 +3.10
Dec 330.70 +3.10
Jul 330.70 +3.10
Oct 330.70 +3.10
Dec 330.70 +3.10
Est. sales 111,895. Fri.'s sales 79,579
Fri.'s open int 456,575