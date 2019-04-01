https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/business/article/Close-13732732.php
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|459½
|468¼
|456
|462¾
|+4¾
|Jul
|465½
|473¼
|461¾
|468
|+4
|Sep
|473
|480½
|469¼
|475¾
|+4¾
|Dec
|485½
|494
|483
|490
|+5
|Mar
|499½
|507¼
|496½
|503½
|+5½
|May
|503¾
|514
|503¾
|510½
|+6½
|Jul
|505½
|513¾
|505½
|512
|+6
|Sep
|520
|520
|518¼
|518¼
|+5¼
|Dec
|529½
|+5½
|Mar
|534
|538
|534
|538
|+6
|May
|539
|543
|539
|543
|+5¾
|Jul
|542¾
|+5¾
|Est. sales 115,137.
|Fri.'s sales 138,930
|Fri.'s open int 494,712,
|up 285
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|356½
|363
|356½
|361¾
|+4¾
|Jul
|367½
|372½
|366½
|371
|+5
|Sep
|375¼
|380¾
|375
|379¼
|+4¼
|Dec
|384¾
|390
|384½
|388¾
|+3¾
|Mar
|398
|402½
|397
|401½
|+4½
|May
|403¾
|409¼
|403¼
|408¼
|+4¼
|Jul
|407½
|414
|407½
|413½
|+5½
|Sep
|400½
|408
|400½
|405¾
|+3¾
|Dec
|405
|412
|405
|407½
|+2½
|Mar
|418¼
|419
|415¼
|415¼
|+2¼
|May
|419¼
|422½
|419¼
|422½
|+1½
|Jul
|429
|429¾
|427
|427
|Sep
|413¼
|— ¾
|Dec
|417½
|418¾
|417
|417
|+1
|Jul
|430¾
|+1¼
|Dec
|417
|+1
|Est. sales 468,029.
|Fri.'s sales 1,127,803
|Fri.'s open int 1,849,007,
|up 21,351
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|273
|279¼
|271½
|278½
|+9½
|Jul
|270¾
|277½
|270½
|277¼
|+8¼
|Sep
|266½
|268½
|266½
|268½
|+5½
|Dec
|257¼
|260
|257¼
|259¾
|+4¾
|Mar
|257½
|+3½
|May
|254½
|+3½
|Jul
|253
|+4
|Sep
|253
|+3¾
|Dec
|253
|+3¾
|Mar
|253
|+3¾
|Jul
|253
|+3¾
|Sep
|253
|+3¾
|Est. sales 1,024.
|Fri.'s sales 804
|Fri.'s open int 5,021,
|up 116
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|884
|899
|883¾
|895½
|+11½
|Jul
|897½
|912
|897½
|908¾
|+10¾
|Aug
|904
|917¾
|904
|914¾
|+10¾
|Sep
|909
|922¾
|909
|919¼
|+9¼
|Nov
|918¼
|932¼
|918¼
|928¼
|+9¼
|Jan
|927¾
|941
|927¾
|937¾
|+9¾
|Mar
|934
|946
|933½
|943
|+9
|May
|939½
|951
|939½
|948
|+10
|Jul
|949¾
|958½
|949¾
|955¾
|+9¾
|Aug
|958½
|+9½
|Sep
|957½
|+8½
|Nov
|953¾
|964¼
|953¾
|961½
|+8½
|Jan
|967
|+9
|Mar
|967
|+8¾
|May
|968¾
|+8¾
|Jul
|980¾
|+8¾
|Aug
|980¾
|+8¾
|Sep
|970¾
|+8¾
|Nov
|959½
|+8½
|Jul
|959½
|+8¾
|Nov
|949½
|+8¾
|Est. sales 209,555.
|Fri.'s sales 200,839
|Fri.'s open int 738,038,
|up 11,935
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|28.37
|28.63
|28.37
|28.57
|+.21
|Jul
|28.72
|28.97
|28.70
|28.90
|+.21
|Aug
|28.88
|29.12
|28.87
|29.06
|+.22
|Sep
|29.03
|29.29
|29.03
|29.22
|+.21
|Oct
|29.19
|29.44
|29.19
|29.37
|+.21
|Dec
|29.49
|29.76
|29.49
|29.68
|+.20
|Jan
|29.86
|30.02
|29.82
|29.95
|+.20
|Mar
|30.18
|30.33
|30.14
|30.25
|+.21
|May
|30.54
|30.56
|30.49
|30.56
|+.21
|Jul
|30.93
|30.93
|30.83
|30.86
|+.22
|Aug
|30.99
|31.00
|30.99
|31.00
|+.21
|Sep
|31.09
|31.09
|31.07
|31.07
|+.20
|Oct
|31.11
|+.24
|Dec
|31.02
|31.25
|31.02
|31.24
|+.22
|Jan
|31.47
|+.21
|Mar
|31.78
|+.21
|May
|31.78
|+.21
|Jul
|31.80
|+.21
|Aug
|31.80
|+.21
|Sep
|31.80
|+.21
|Oct
|31.80
|+.21
|Dec
|31.85
|+.21
|Jul
|31.85
|+.21
|Oct
|31.85
|+.21
|Dec
|31.85
|+.21
|Est. sales 127,573.
|Fri.'s sales 125,601
|Fri.'s open int 479,615,
|up 4,659
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|306.10 310.40 305.70 309.40
|+2.90
|Jul
|310.00 313.90 309.40 312.90
|+2.90
|Aug
|311.20 315.40 311.00 314.60
|+3.10
|Sep
|312.60 317.00 312.60 316.00
|+3.00
|Oct
|314.30 318.20 313.80 317.20
|+3.10
|Dec
|316.40 320.90 316.20 319.90
|+3.10
|Jan
|317.70 321.90 317.70 321.10
|+3.40
|Mar
|318.70 322.10 318.20 321.40
|+3.60
|May
|318.60 322.30 318.60 321.60
|+3.40
|Jul
|319.40 323.70 319.40 323.00
|+3.40
|Aug
|319.00 323.30 319.00 322.50
|+3.60
|Sep
|320.70 322.60 320.70 322.60
|+3.50
|Oct
|321.10 322.80 321.10 322.80
|+3.70
|Dec
|322.30 325.00 322.30 325.00
|+3.10
|Jan
|327.50
|+3.10
|Mar
|329.40
|+3.10
|May
|329.40
|+3.10
|Jul
|332.30
|+3.10
|Aug
|332.30
|+3.10
|Sep
|332.30
|+3.10
|Oct
|332.30
|+3.10
|Dec
|330.70
|+3.10
|Jul
|330.70
|+3.10
|Oct
|330.70
|+3.10
|Dec
|330.70
|+3.10
|Est. sales 111,895.
|Fri.'s sales 79,579
|Fri.'s open int 456,575
