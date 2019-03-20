CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 456¾ 465 454¾ 464¾ +8¼
Jul 462½ 470½ 461 470 +7¼
Sep 472 478¾ 470¼ 478¼ +7
Dec 486¼ 493¾ 485¼ 493¼ +7
Mar 500¾ 507 498 506¾ +7½
May 507 513¼ 506¼ 513¼ +7½
Jul 508¼ 514¾ 506¼ 514¾ +7¼
Sep 521¼ +6¾
Dec 525½ 532 524¾ 532 +6½
Mar 540¼ +6¼
May 545¼ +6¼
Jul 545 +6¼
Est. sales 90,437. Tue.'s sales 88,323
Tue.'s open int 500,240, up 824
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 371½ 372½ 368¾ 371½
Jul 380¾ 381¾ 378¼ 381
Sep 387½ 388½ 385¼ 388
Dec 395¼ 396 393 395½
Mar 406 406¾ 404 406½
May 411¼ 412¼ 409½ 411¾
Jul 414½ 415¼ 412½ 415
Sep 407¼ 408 407 408 +1
Dec 409¼ 409¾ 407½ 409½
Mar 416 417 416 417
May 420
Jul 427½
Sep 414¾
Dec 414¾
Jul 429¾
Dec 416
Est. sales 173,690. Tue.'s sales 301,714
Tue.'s open int 1,810,048, up 8,940
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 272¾ 275 271 274½ +1½
Jul 271 273¼ 270¼ 272½
Sep 268 268 266 266 ¼
Dec 262 262 257 260¾ ¼
Mar 257½ ¼
May 254¼ —3½
Jul 252¾ —3½
Sep 252¾ —3½
Dec 252¾ —3½
Mar 252¾ —3½
Jul 252¾ —3½
Sep 252¾ —3½
Est. sales 339. Tue.'s sales 443
Tue.'s open int 4,693, up 134
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 902¾ 906½ 899¼ 906 +2
Jul 916 920 913 919½ +2
Aug 921¾ 926 919½ 926 +2¼
Sep 927¼ 931 925¾ 930¾ +2
Nov 937¼ 940¾ 934¼ 940¼ +2
Jan 946¼ 949½ 944 948¾ +1¾
Mar 952½ 956 950¼ 955 +1¼
May 958½ 962¼ 956½ 960½
Jul 966 970¼ 965¼ 968¼
Aug 970
Sep 969
Nov 972¼ 974½ 969 972½ +1
Jan 978½ +1
Mar 978½ +1
May 980¼ +1
Jul 995
Aug 995
Sep 985
Nov 973¾
Jul 973¾
Nov 963¾
Est. sales 114,578. Tue.'s sales 141,809
Tue.'s open int 689,476, up 3,306
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
May 29.29 29.40 29.20 29.27 +.03
Jul 29.60 29.71 29.52 29.60 +.04
Aug 29.74 29.85 29.66 29.75 +.06
Sep 29.90 30.01 29.81 29.89 +.04
Oct 29.99 30.12 29.96 30.03 +.05
Dec 30.37 30.43 30.23 30.31 +.04
Jan 30.57 30.65 30.50 30.56 +.03
Mar 30.93 30.95 30.79 30.84 +.02
May 31.16 31.23 31.10 31.13 +.01
Jul 31.41 31.41 31.38 31.41 +.02
Aug 31.49 +.02
Sep 31.56 +.02
Oct 31.58 +.01
Dec 31.73 31.79 31.69 31.71
Jan 31.86
Mar 31.86
May 31.86
Jul 31.88
Aug 31.88
Sep 31.88
Oct 31.88
Dec 31.93
Jul 31.93
Oct 31.93
Dec 31.93
Est. sales 72,437. Tue.'s sales 83,164
Tue.'s open int 482,002, up 6,767
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
May 310.10 311.90 308.60 311.60 +.80
Jul 314.00 315.40 312.20 315.20 +.90
Aug 315.10 316.80 313.70 316.60 +.70
Sep 316.90 318.40 315.20 318.20 +.70
Oct 316.80 319.40 316.30 319.20 +.70
Dec 320.00 321.50 318.40 321.20 +.60
Jan 319.90 322.50 319.90 322.20 +.60
Mar 321.40 323.30 321.00 322.80 +.30
May 322.00 324.20 321.90 323.60 +.50
Jul 323.40 326.00 323.40 325.10 +.50
Aug 325.00 326.10 324.70 324.80 +.20
Sep 326.80 326.80 325.00 325.30 +.20
Oct 327.10 327.10 325.60 325.60 +.60
Dec 327.10 328.30 327.10 327.30 +.10
Jan 331.90 +.10
Mar 333.80 +.10
May 333.80 +.10
Jul 336.70 +.10
Aug 336.70 +.10
Sep 336.70 +.10
Oct 336.70 +.10
Dec 335.10 +.10
Jul 335.10 +.10
Oct 335.10 +.10
Dec 335.10 +.10
Est. sales 66,749. Tue.'s sales 92,444
Tue.'s open int 455,438, up 3,194