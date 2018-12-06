https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/business/article/Close-13448609.php
Close
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|510
|510
|499½
|505¼
|—9¼
|Mar
|518
|518½
|510
|515½
|—2½
|May
|523¼
|523¾
|516¼
|521
|—2¼
|Jul
|527½
|528¾
|521¾
|525½
|—2¼
|Sep
|536
|537
|530¾
|534
|—2
|Dec
|548¾
|549½
|543¾
|546¾
|—2
|Mar
|554½
|557
|554½
|557
|—1½
|May
|563
|—1½
|Jul
|562
|562
|561
|561
|—2¼
|Sep
|568
|—2¼
|Dec
|579½
|—2¼
|Mar
|588¼
|—2
|May
|590¾
|—2
|Jul
|579¾
|—2
|Est. sales 65,636.
|Wed.'s sales 69,254
|Wed.'s open int 440,859
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|374
|374½
|369¼
|372
|—2¼
|Mar
|384¼
|384¾
|380
|382¾
|—1½
|May
|391¼
|392
|387¼
|390
|—1¼
|Jul
|397¾
|398½
|393¾
|396¼
|—1¼
|Sep
|398
|399
|394¾
|396¾
|—1½
|Dec
|402¼
|403¼
|399¼
|401¼
|—1
|Mar
|411
|411¾
|408½
|410½
|—
|½
|May
|415¼
|417
|413½
|415½
|—
|¾
|Jul
|420½
|421½
|418¾
|419¾
|—1
|Sep
|414
|414
|412¼
|413¼
|—
|¾
|Dec
|414¼
|415¾
|413¾
|415
|Jul
|429¾
|Dec
|418
|418
|416
|416
|—1¾
|Est. sales 277,953.
|Wed.'s sales 240,794
|Wed.'s open int 1,564,467
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|284
|+3
|Mar
|284½
|293½
|282
|291
|+3¼
|May
|287
|293¼
|283¾
|292½
|+3¼
|Jul
|286
|+3¼
|Sep
|275
|+5
|Dec
|260
|265½
|260
|265½
|+5½
|Mar
|265½
|+5½
|May
|265½
|+5½
|Jul
|264
|+5½
|Sep
|264
|+5½
|Jul
|264
|+5½
|Sep
|264
|+5½
|Est. sales 335.
|Wed.'s sales 259
|Wed.'s open int 5,857,
|up 2
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jan
|911½
|912¼
|897
|909½
|—4
|Mar
|923½
|924¼
|909¾
|922
|—3½
|May
|935½
|937
|922¾
|934½
|—3¾
|Jul
|946¾
|948½
|934¾
|946¼
|—4
|Aug
|951¾
|952
|940¾
|950¼
|—4
|Sep
|951½
|951½
|940
|950½
|—3¼
|Nov
|955
|955½
|943¼
|954½
|—2¼
|Jan
|963
|964½
|953¾
|963¼
|—2
|Mar
|970
|970¾
|960½
|970¾
|—1
|May
|970¼
|978
|970¼
|978
|—1
|Jul
|982
|987
|975½
|987
|—
|¾
|Aug
|988¼
|—
|¾
|Sep
|977
|—3¾
|Nov
|970¼
|973¼
|961¾
|971½
|—1¾
|Jan
|973½
|—1¾
|Mar
|973½
|—1¾
|May
|973½
|—1¾
|Jul
|993¾
|—1¾
|Aug
|993¾
|—1¾
|Sep
|993¾
|—1¾
|Nov
|982¼
|—
|½
|Jul
|982¼
|—
|½
|Nov
|982¼
|—
|½
|Est. sales 229,325.
|Wed.'s sales 155,696
|Wed.'s open int 739,664
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Dec
|28.49
|28.52
|28.27
|28.47
|—.10
|Jan
|28.83
|28.83
|28.47
|28.71
|—.13
|Mar
|29.04
|29.04
|28.70
|28.95
|—.10
|May
|29.24
|29.28
|28.94
|29.20
|—.09
|Jul
|29.50
|29.52
|29.20
|29.46
|—.09
|Aug
|29.50
|29.63
|29.37
|29.59
|—.09
|Sep
|29.68
|29.71
|29.47
|29.69
|—.10
|Oct
|29.60
|29.73
|29.50
|29.70
|—.13
|Dec
|29.96
|29.96
|29.64
|29.84
|—.13
|Jan
|29.92
|30.09
|29.90
|30.09
|—.16
|Mar
|30.38
|30.39
|30.21
|30.39
|—.15
|May
|30.53
|30.70
|30.53
|30.70
|—.13
|Jul
|30.99
|—.13
|Aug
|31.12
|—.09
|Sep
|31.23
|—.08
|Oct
|31.28
|—.09
|Dec
|31.46
|31.48
|31.46
|31.48
|—.12
|Jul
|31.48
|—.12
|Oct
|31.48
|—.12
|Dec
|31.53
|—.12
|Est. sales 100,149.
|Wed.'s sales 89,019
|Wed.'s open int 526,922
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Dec
|311.30
|311.30
|307.40
|310.00
|—1.90
|Jan
|313.70
|314.70
|309.20
|312.20
|—1.70
|Mar
|317.00
|318.00
|312.60
|315.50
|—1.60
|May
|320.00
|320.80
|315.70
|318.70
|—1.30
|Jul
|323.20
|324.00
|318.90
|322.20
|—1.00
|Aug
|324.50
|325.20
|321.40
|323.90
|—.80
|Sep
|325.80
|326.50
|322.40
|325.30
|—.60
|Oct
|326.20
|326.20
|322.80
|325.70
|—.60
|Dec
|327.70
|328.00
|323.70
|327.30
|—.50
|Jan
|326.00
|328.60
|326.00
|328.50
|—.50
|Mar
|330.40
|330.40
|326.40
|329.60
|—.40
|May
|330.70
|—.20
|Jul
|331.70
|—.50
|Aug
|331.20
|—.50
|Sep
|330.10
|—.50
|Oct
|328.30
|—.50
|Dec
|328.80
|—.50
|Jul
|331.70
|—.50
|Oct
|331.70
|—.50
|Dec
|338.70
|—.50
|Est. sales 84,076.
|Wed.'s sales 60,794
|Wed.'s open int 468,053,
|up 600
View Comments