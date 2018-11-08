https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/business/article/Close-13375497.php
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|509½
|517
|503¼
|507¾
|—2½
|Mar
|521¾
|527½
|514
|519¾
|—2¾
|May
|532
|538¼
|525
|530¼
|—2¾
|Jul
|539½
|547¼
|534½
|539¾
|—2
|Sep
|550¼
|557¾
|547
|551¾
|—1¼
|Dec
|565½
|572½
|561¾
|567¼
|—
|½
|Mar
|581
|582¾
|574
|578¾
|—
|½
|May
|586¼
|590
|580½
|585¼
|—
|¼
|Jul
|582½
|582½
|579¼
|582
|Sep
|588¾
|Dec
|600¼
|Mar
|609¼
|+¼
|May
|609¼
|+¼
|Jul
|598
|+¼
|Est. sales 211,314.
|Wed.'s sales 158,030
|Wed.'s open int 532,094
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|372
|379
|366
|373½
|+1¼
|Mar
|383½
|390
|377¾
|385¼
|+1½
|May
|391¼
|397¾
|385½
|393¼
|+1¾
|Jul
|397¼
|403¼
|391½
|399¼
|+1¾
|Sep
|397¾
|403¼
|393¼
|401
|+3¼
|Dec
|402¾
|406¾
|398
|405¼
|+2½
|Mar
|411
|415
|407
|413¾
|+2¾
|May
|418
|420
|418
|419
|+2½
|Jul
|422¾
|425
|417½
|424
|+2¾
|Sep
|418
|418
|417½
|417½
|+2½
|Dec
|416¾
|418¾
|413½
|416¾
|+1¼
|Jul
|431¾
|+1¼
|Dec
|422¼
|—
|¼
|Est. sales 817,295.
|Wed.'s sales 491,856
|Wed.'s open int 1,705,526
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|287
|289
|281¾
|286¾
|—
|½
|Mar
|279¼
|284¾
|278¼
|283
|+3¾
|May
|278½
|282½
|278½
|282½
|+3½
|Jul
|283
|+3¾
|Sep
|279¼
|+3¾
|Dec
|269½
|+3¼
|Mar
|269½
|+3¼
|May
|269½
|+3¼
|Jul
|268
|+3¼
|Sep
|268
|+3¼
|Jul
|268
|+3¼
|Sep
|268
|+3¼
|Est. sales 812.
|Wed.'s sales 611
|Wed.'s open int 6,960,
|up 25
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|867
|871¼
|853
|867½
|—
|¼
|Jan
|879¼
|884
|864
|879
|—
|½
|Mar
|891¾
|896¾
|877
|892
|—
|¼
|May
|905
|910¼
|890½
|905¼
|—
|¼
|Jul
|918¼
|923½
|903½
|918¼
|—
|¼
|Aug
|922¼
|927
|908½
|923¼
|Sep
|924¾
|926½
|910
|925
|+½
|Nov
|929
|936¾
|915¾
|931¼
|+1¾
|Jan
|940¾
|945½
|926¾
|941
|+1½
|Mar
|947
|948¾
|947
|948¾
|+2
|May
|946¾
|956½
|946¾
|956½
|+1¾
|Jul
|965
|965¾
|961
|965¾
|+1½
|Aug
|965¾
|+1¼
|Sep
|959½
|+1¼
|Nov
|963½
|965
|950
|962½
|+½
|Jul
|989¾
|+½
|Nov
|980
|+½
|Est. sales 204,761.
|Wed.'s sales 146,107
|Wed.'s open int 744,605
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Dec
|28.20
|28.26
|27.76
|28.02
|—.18
|Jan
|28.40
|28.46
|27.97
|28.22
|—.18
|Mar
|28.69
|28.74
|28.25
|28.51
|—.18
|May
|29.01
|29.01
|28.55
|28.81
|—.18
|Jul
|29.30
|29.33
|28.84
|29.10
|—.18
|Aug
|29.45
|29.45
|28.98
|29.25
|—.18
|Sep
|29.56
|29.56
|29.16
|29.38
|—.17
|Oct
|29.56
|29.56
|29.24
|29.47
|—.18
|Dec
|29.83
|29.83
|29.40
|29.64
|—.19
|Jan
|29.67
|29.91
|29.66
|29.91
|—.18
|Mar
|29.97
|30.20
|29.97
|30.20
|—.17
|May
|30.48
|—.18
|Jul
|30.73
|—.18
|Aug
|30.76
|—.19
|Sep
|30.87
|—.18
|Oct
|30.94
|—.18
|Dec
|31.29
|—.17
|Jul
|31.29
|—.17
|Oct
|31.29
|—.17
|Dec
|31.34
|—.17
|Est. sales 129,742.
|Wed.'s sales 135,851
|Wed.'s open int 555,546,
|up 2,550
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Dec
|308.00
|310.70
|304.30
|306.10
|—1.90
|Jan
|310.00
|312.20
|306.10
|308.00
|—1.70
|Mar
|312.00
|314.10
|308.30
|310.70
|—1.30
|May
|313.90
|316.00
|310.60
|313.40
|—.40
|Jul
|316.20
|318.40
|313.40
|316.00
|—.20
|Aug
|317.80
|319.50
|314.50
|317.20
|—.20
|Sep
|318.40
|318.90
|315.60
|317.90
|Oct
|316.00
|318.10
|315.00
|317.10
|Dec
|318.40
|320.40
|315.60
|317.90
|Jan
|316.60
|318.90
|316.60
|318.90
|—.10
|Mar
|320.10
|—.10
|May
|320.00
|320.80
|320.00
|320.80
|—.20
|Jul
|323.20
|323.20
|322.50
|322.50
|—.10
|Aug
|320.90
|Sep
|319.70
|+.30
|Oct
|317.70
|+.30
|Dec
|319.30
|+.10
|Jul
|322.20
|+.10
|Oct
|322.20
|+.10
|Dec
|329.20
|+.10
|Est. sales 144,234.
|Wed.'s sales 113,543
|Wed.'s open int 515,083
