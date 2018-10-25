https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/business/article/Close-13336625.php
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|499¾
|499¾
|485½
|487¼
|—12¼
|Mar
|519¾
|519¾
|506¾
|507¾
|—12
|May
|531½
|532
|519¾
|521
|—12
|Jul
|538½
|538¾
|526¾
|528¼
|—11
|Sep
|548½
|548¾
|539¼
|540¼
|—10½
|Dec
|564
|564½
|554½
|556¼
|—10¼
|Mar
|576¼
|576¼
|566
|568
|—9¾
|May
|578½
|579¾
|573½
|574½
|—9¾
|Jul
|575
|577
|570¼
|571¾
|—7½
|Sep
|579¼
|—7¼
|Dec
|593¾
|595
|590
|591
|—7
|Mar
|600¼
|—7
|May
|600¼
|—7
|Jul
|589
|—8¼
|Est. sales 133,274.
|Wed.'s sales 118,984
|Wed.'s open int 517,630,
|up 14,780
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|367¾
|368¼
|360½
|361
|—7¼
|Mar
|380
|380½
|372¾
|373½
|—7
|May
|387½
|388¼
|380¾
|381½
|—6¾
|Jul
|393½
|393¾
|386½
|387¼
|—6¾
|Sep
|395
|395½
|389½
|389¾
|—6
|Dec
|400¾
|401
|395¾
|396¼
|—5¼
|Mar
|408½
|408½
|404¾
|405½
|—5
|May
|413¼
|413¼
|410½
|411½
|—4¼
|Jul
|418½
|418½
|415½
|416¼
|—4½
|Sep
|409½
|410½
|408¾
|410½
|—4½
|Dec
|415
|415
|412¼
|413¼
|—2¾
|Jul
|429
|—1¾
|Dec
|419
|419
|419
|419
|—1¼
|Est. sales 412,067.
|Wed.'s sales 209,002
|Wed.'s open int 1,667,259,
|up 12,191
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|292
|292
|285½
|285¾
|—6
|Mar
|283
|283
|278
|278¼
|—6
|May
|284¼
|284¾
|281¼
|281¼
|—6¼
|Jul
|283½
|—6¼
|Sep
|282¾
|—4¼
|Dec
|273¾
|—4¼
|Mar
|273¾
|—4¼
|May
|273¾
|—4¼
|Jul
|272¼
|—4¼
|Sep
|272¼
|—4¼
|Jul
|272¼
|—4¼
|Sep
|272¼
|—4¼
|Est. sales 696.
|Wed.'s sales 847
|Wed.'s open int 7,245,
|up 184
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|850
|851
|840
|841¾
|—8½
|Jan
|863
|864
|852¾
|854½
|—9
|Mar
|876½
|877
|866¼
|868
|—8¾
|May
|890¼
|890¾
|880
|882
|—8¾
|Jul
|902
|902
|891¾
|893¾
|—8½
|Aug
|906¾
|906¾
|896¾
|898¼
|—8¾
|Sep
|907
|907
|898¾
|900½
|—9
|Nov
|916¼
|916¼
|905½
|907¾
|—8½
|Jan
|923½
|923½
|916½
|918¾
|—8½
|Mar
|929¾
|929¾
|924¼
|926¼
|—8¾
|May
|936¼
|936¼
|933
|933½
|—8¼
|Jul
|946½
|946¾
|943½
|943¾
|—7¾
|Aug
|945¼
|945¼
|944½
|944½
|—7½
|Sep
|940½
|—7½
|Nov
|941
|941
|937¼
|939
|—6¼
|Jul
|966¼
|—6¼
|Nov
|956½
|—6¾
|Est. sales 283,325.
|Wed.'s sales 408,471
|Wed.'s open int 824,165
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Dec
|28.61
|28.65
|28.29
|28.39
|—.22
|Jan
|28.83
|28.87
|28.52
|28.61
|—.22
|Mar
|29.07
|29.11
|28.76
|28.86
|—.21
|May
|29.34
|29.37
|29.03
|29.13
|—.21
|Jul
|29.61
|29.62
|29.30
|29.41
|—.20
|Aug
|29.71
|29.75
|29.45
|29.55
|—.20
|Sep
|29.81
|29.89
|29.60
|29.69
|—.18
|Oct
|29.94
|29.94
|29.66
|29.76
|—.19
|Dec
|30.23
|30.23
|29.82
|29.94
|—.20
|Jan
|30.41
|30.41
|30.12
|30.20
|—.21
|Mar
|30.40
|30.49
|30.40
|30.48
|—.21
|May
|30.75
|—.20
|Jul
|31.01
|—.19
|Aug
|31.02
|—.18
|Sep
|31.13
|—.18
|Oct
|31.22
|—.21
|Dec
|31.54
|—.20
|Jul
|31.54
|—.20
|Oct
|31.54
|—.20
|Dec
|31.59
|—.20
|Est. sales 95,518.
|Wed.'s sales 111,500
|Wed.'s open int 536,843,
|up 3,793
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Dec
|306.20 306.60 303.50 304.30
|—1.80
|Jan
|308.40 308.60 305.60 306.50
|—1.80
|Mar
|309.60 309.90 306.70 307.80
|—2.00
|May
|310.20 310.30 307.00 308.10
|—2.10
|Jul
|312.20 312.30 309.20 310.00
|—2.20
|Aug
|313.30 313.40 310.30 311.10
|—2.20
|Sep
|314.10 314.10 311.30 311.90
|—2.20
|Oct
|313.70 313.70 310.90 311.50
|—2.20
|Dec
|315.00 315.00 311.40 312.50
|—2.00
|Jan
|314.50 315.50 312.10 313.60
|—2.00
|Mar
|314.60 315.20 314.30 315.00
|—1.90
|May
|315.00 315.90 315.00 315.70
|—1.80
|Jul
|318.00 318.00 317.00 317.50
|—1.70
|Aug
|317.50 317.50 316.90 316.90
|—1.80
|Sep
|316.80
|—.90
|Oct
|315.80
|—.40
|Dec
|315.80
|—.80
|Jul
|318.70
|—.80
|Oct
|318.70
|—.80
|Dec
|325.70
|—.80
|Est. sales 95,941.
|Wed.'s sales 161,254
|Wed.'s open int 524,404
