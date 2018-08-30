https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/business/article/Close-13194438.php
Close
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|517½
|525
|502½
|508
|—7¾
|Dec
|544¾
|549½
|530
|535
|—6¾
|Mar
|565¼
|569¾
|551
|555½
|—7
|May
|577
|581¼
|563¼
|567¾
|—7
|Jul
|570
|572½
|557½
|561¾
|—6
|Sep
|575
|578¾
|564¾
|569
|—5¼
|Dec
|589¼
|590
|576¼
|580¾
|—4¼
|Mar
|596½
|596½
|586
|588½
|—4
|May
|599¾
|599¾
|589¾
|592½
|—4
|Jul
|596¾
|598¾
|587¼
|590
|—4¾
|Sep
|594½
|—4½
|Dec
|611¾
|611¾
|602½
|605
|—4¾
|Mar
|611½
|—4¾
|May
|611½
|—4¾
|Jul
|604¾
|—4¾
|Est. sales 112,247.
|Wed.'s sales 202,788
|Wed.'s open int 449,000
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|341½
|344
|340½
|341
|—
|¼
|Dec
|356½
|359
|356
|356½
|Mar
|369½
|371¾
|368¾
|369¼
|—
|¼
|May
|377
|379¼
|376¼
|377
|—
|¼
|Jul
|383
|385¼
|382¼
|383
|Sep
|385
|387¼
|383¾
|384¾
|—
|¼
|Dec
|389¾
|391¾
|388
|388¾
|—1¼
|Mar
|402¼
|403¼
|400
|400½
|—1
|May
|410½
|410½
|407
|407½
|—1¼
|Jul
|413¾
|415¼
|412½
|412½
|—1¼
|Sep
|405¾
|—1
|Dec
|411
|411
|407½
|408
|—1¼
|Jul
|424¾
|—
|¼
|Dec
|422
|422
|422
|422
|+½
|Est. sales 392,273.
|Wed.'s sales 435,107
|Wed.'s open int 1,669,237
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|249½
|252¼
|239½
|239½
|—12¼
|Dec
|255
|256½
|246¾
|247½
|—5¾
|Mar
|256½
|256½
|252
|252
|—5½
|May
|255¼
|—5¼
|Jul
|258¼
|—5
|Sep
|262
|—5
|Dec
|262
|—5
|Mar
|262
|—5
|May
|262
|—5
|Jul
|260½
|—5
|Sep
|260½
|—5
|Est. sales 600.
|Wed.'s sales 655
|Wed.'s open int 4,454
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|823
|831½
|817
|819½
|—3¾
|Nov
|835½
|844¾
|829
|831½
|—4½
|Jan
|848½
|857½
|842½
|845
|—4¼
|Mar
|862
|870¾
|855½
|858¼
|—4½
|May
|874¾
|882¼
|868
|870½
|—4¼
|Jul
|884½
|892¾
|878½
|881
|—3¾
|Aug
|894½
|894½
|883
|885
|—3¾
|Sep
|885¼
|885¼
|882¾
|884¼
|—5
|Nov
|891
|898¾
|884½
|886½
|—6
|Jan
|903¼
|903¼
|894
|895½
|—5¾
|Mar
|900¾
|—5¾
|May
|907
|908½
|907
|908½
|—6
|Jul
|913
|915¾
|913
|915¾
|—6
|Aug
|918
|—5¾
|Sep
|904½
|—3¼
|Nov
|900
|900
|896¾
|897½
|—3½
|Jul
|924¾
|—3½
|Nov
|903¾
|—3½
|Est. sales 159,376.
|Wed.'s sales 204,302
|Wed.'s open int 804,383,
|up 3,068
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Sep
|28.00
|28.31
|27.95
|28.28
|+.25
|Oct
|28.18
|28.46
|28.10
|28.42
|+.25
|Dec
|28.39
|28.70
|28.34
|28.67
|+.25
|Jan
|28.67
|28.93
|28.58
|28.89
|+.23
|Mar
|28.92
|29.21
|28.88
|29.18
|+.23
|May
|29.20
|29.49
|29.15
|29.46
|+.23
|Jul
|29.49
|29.76
|29.42
|29.73
|+.23
|Aug
|29.65
|29.89
|29.60
|29.88
|+.22
|Sep
|29.78
|30.02
|29.78
|30.02
|+.22
|Oct
|29.84
|30.10
|29.84
|30.08
|+.20
|Dec
|30.20
|30.32
|30.01
|30.29
|+.21
|Jan
|30.55
|+.22
|Mar
|30.84
|+.22
|May
|31.13
|+.22
|Jul
|31.41
|+.22
|Aug
|31.52
|+.21
|Sep
|31.62
|+.20
|Oct
|31.70
|+.19
|Dec
|32.00
|+.21
|Jul
|32.00
|+.21
|Oct
|32.00
|+.21
|Dec
|32.00
|+.21
|Est. sales 100,144.
|Wed.'s sales 117,375
|Wed.'s open int 530,349
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Sep
|302.40
|303.20
|300.30
|301.40
|—.70
|Oct
|303.20
|304.00
|300.80
|301.80
|—1.20
|Dec
|306.10
|306.50
|302.60
|303.50
|—1.70
|Jan
|306.20
|306.80
|303.10
|303.80
|—1.60
|Mar
|307.30
|307.90
|304.10
|304.40
|—2.00
|May
|308.50
|309.10
|305.20
|305.40
|—2.00
|Jul
|311.30
|312.00
|308.10
|308.30
|—2.10
|Aug
|312.90
|313.30
|309.50
|309.60
|—2.30
|Sep
|312.70
|314.10
|310.00
|310.20
|—2.70
|Oct
|313.30
|313.30
|309.00
|309.20
|—2.80
|Dec
|313.30
|313.60
|309.40
|309.40
|—2.80
|Jan
|311.70
|313.30
|310.20
|310.30
|—2.80
|Mar
|312.10
|312.10
|311.30
|311.30
|—2.70
|May
|312.80
|—2.60
|Jul
|314.60
|—2.70
|Aug
|311.20
|—2.70
|Sep
|310.90
|—2.80
|Oct
|310.50
|—2.80
|Dec
|312.40
|—2.80
|Jul
|315.30
|—2.80
|Oct
|315.30
|—2.80
|Dec
|322.30
|—2.80
|Est. sales 151,169.
|Wed.'s sales 151,172
|Wed.'s open int 510,852,
|up 1,489
View Comments