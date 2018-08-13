https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/business/article/Close-13152784.php
Close
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|546½
|549¾
|530½
|533½
|—13¼
|Dec
|569½
|572¼
|552
|553½
|—16
|Mar
|590¼
|594
|573¾
|575½
|—15½
|May
|598¾
|602¾
|583¾
|585¼
|—13½
|Jul
|591
|595¼
|579¼
|581¼
|—9½
|Sep
|601¾
|601¾
|586¼
|588¼
|—9½
|Dec
|611¾
|611¾
|596½
|598½
|—9¼
|Mar
|604½
|610
|601½
|604
|—9¼
|May
|605¼
|—6½
|Jul
|602
|609
|594¼
|601
|—1½
|Sep
|603
|603¾
|603
|603¾
|—1¾
|Dec
|611½
|616
|606½
|613¼
|—1¾
|Mar
|610
|613¼
|610
|613¼
|—2¼
|May
|613¼
|—2¼
|Jul
|606
|—1¼
|Est. sales 228,178.
|Fri.'s sales 277,298
|Fri.'s open int 489,039,
|up 5,540
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|357½
|358
|352¼
|356½
|—1¼
|Dec
|371½
|371¾
|366
|370½
|—1¼
|Mar
|383
|383¼
|377½
|382
|—1¼
|May
|390½
|390½
|384½
|388¾
|—1½
|Jul
|395¾
|396
|390¾
|394½
|—1½
|Sep
|395½
|396½
|393
|395½
|—1¾
|Dec
|400
|400½
|397
|398¾
|—1¾
|Mar
|410
|411
|408½
|409½
|—1½
|May
|414¼
|416¼
|414¼
|415¾
|—1¼
|Jul
|419
|421¼
|419
|420¼
|—1
|Sep
|414½
|+¼
|Dec
|414
|417
|414
|415½
|+¼
|Jul
|430½
|+2¼
|Dec
|420
|420
|420
|420
|+½
|Est. sales 431,258.
|Fri.'s sales 546,578
|Fri.'s open int 1,735,861,
|up 4,121
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|256¾
|261¼
|256¾
|258
|+1¼
|Dec
|265¼
|270½
|265
|267
|+½
|Mar
|273¾
|273¾
|271
|271
|+¼
|May
|273¼
|+¼
|Jul
|283¾
|283¾
|275½
|275½
|—
|½
|Sep
|279½
|—
|¾
|Dec
|279½
|—
|¾
|Mar
|279½
|—
|¾
|May
|279½
|—
|¾
|Jul
|278
|—
|¾
|Sep
|278
|—
|¾
|Est. sales 442.
|Fri.'s sales 548
|Fri.'s open int 4,743,
|up 55
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Aug
|838
|853½
|838
|853½
|+7½
|Sep
|848½
|859¼
|839¾
|857¼
|+6½
|Nov
|859½
|870½
|851¼
|868¾
|+7
|Jan
|872
|882¾
|863¾
|880¾
|+7¼
|Mar
|882
|893¾
|876
|891½
|+6½
|May
|895
|905¼
|888¼
|903
|+6½
|Jul
|904½
|913¾
|898¾
|912½
|+6½
|Aug
|905
|914½
|902¼
|914½
|+6½
|Sep
|899¾
|910¾
|899¾
|910¾
|+5¼
|Nov
|902
|910¾
|898
|908¾
|+3¼
|Jan
|915
|917¼
|915
|917¼
|+3
|Mar
|921¾
|+2¾
|May
|929¾
|931
|929¾
|929¾
|+3
|Jul
|937
|+3
|Aug
|939
|+3
|Sep
|923¼
|Nov
|909
|916½
|909
|916½
|+5
|Jul
|943¾
|+5
|Nov
|922¾
|+5
|Est. sales 249,011.
|Fri.'s sales 336,262
|Fri.'s open int 797,642,
|up 6,728
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Aug
|27.94
|28.24
|27.94
|28.24
|+.25
|Sep
|28.13
|28.40
|27.80
|28.36
|+.26
|Oct
|28.20
|28.51
|27.89
|28.46
|+.26
|Dec
|28.41
|28.72
|28.10
|28.67
|+.26
|Jan
|28.66
|28.96
|28.36
|28.92
|+.26
|Mar
|28.99
|29.28
|28.69
|29.24
|+.25
|May
|29.28
|29.58
|29.01
|29.55
|+.24
|Jul
|29.61
|29.87
|29.35
|29.84
|+.23
|Aug
|29.81
|30.02
|29.69
|29.99
|+.22
|Sep
|29.96
|30.14
|29.68
|30.14
|+.23
|Oct
|30.05
|30.25
|29.84
|30.22
|+.22
|Dec
|30.29
|30.47
|30.00
|30.43
|+.19
|Jan
|30.30
|30.69
|30.30
|30.69
|+.17
|Mar
|31.01
|+.17
|May
|31.34
|+.17
|Jul
|31.65
|+.15
|Aug
|31.82
|+.19
|Sep
|31.96
|+.22
|Oct
|31.99
|+.22
|Dec
|32.03
|32.29
|32.03
|32.29
|+.23
|Jul
|32.29
|+.23
|Oct
|32.29
|+.23
|Dec
|32.29
|+.23
|Est. sales 124,738.
|Fri.'s sales 141,553
|Fri.'s open int 537,734,
|up 8,490
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Aug
|322.00
|328.00
|321.40
|327.80
|+4.30
|Sep
|321.20
|328.30
|320.10
|327.50
|+5.80
|Oct
|322.50
|328.70
|320.30
|327.90
|+5.80
|Dec
|322.70
|329.60
|321.10
|328.80
|+5.50
|Jan
|322.10
|327.50
|319.90
|326.70
|+4.60
|Mar
|320.40
|325.60
|318.40
|325.10
|+4.60
|May
|319.60
|324.30
|317.90
|323.50
|+3.90
|Jul
|321.30
|325.80
|320.00
|325.10
|+3.70
|Aug
|321.90
|325.50
|321.10
|325.50
|+3.60
|Sep
|321.80
|325.30
|321.10
|325.30
|+3.50
|Oct
|320.40
|324.30
|320.00
|323.80
|+3.40
|Dec
|320.50
|324.60
|319.70
|324.10
|+3.60
|Jan
|323.10
|324.60
|323.10
|324.60
|+3.50
|Mar
|324.60
|+3.40
|May
|326.30
|+3.30
|Jul
|326.80
|329.10
|326.80
|329.10
|+3.70
|Aug
|325.70
|+3.70
|Sep
|325.70
|+3.70
|Oct
|325.70
|+3.70
|Dec
|325.70
|+3.70
|Jul
|328.60
|+3.70
|Oct
|328.60
|+3.70
|Dec
|335.60
|+3.70
|Est. sales 118,128.
|Fri.'s sales 176,530
|Fri.'s open int 507,059,
|up 633
View Comments