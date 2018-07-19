CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 493¾ 505¾ 490¼ 504¼ +9¾
Dec 510½ 521½ 507 520½ +9¾
Mar 523 536½ 522¼ 536 +9¾
May 536 546 534¾ 545¾ +9½
Jul 540¼ 550 539½ 549¾ +8½
Sep 556¾ 558½ 556½ 558½ +8
Dec 560¾ 572¼ 560¾ 572 +8
Mar 581¼ +7½
May 585½ +7½
Jul 585 586¼ 585 586¼ +6½
Sep 586¼ +6½
Dec 591¼ +6½
Mar 591¼ +6½
May 591¼ +6½
Jul 591¼ +6½
Est. sales 83,182. Wed.'s sales 119,720
Wed.'s open int 471,315
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 347 352 345 351¼ +4
Dec 360¾ 366 358¾ 365 +4
Mar 372½ 377¼ 370½ 376½ +3¾
May 379 383½ 377 382¾ +3½
Jul 385¼ 389¼ 383 388¾ +3½
Sep 387¾ 391 386¼ 390½ +2¾
Dec 391½ 394¾ 390 393¾ +2¼
Mar 404¾ 405¼ 404 404¾ +1½
May 411¼ 411¾ 411 411½ +1¼
Jul 416 416½ 415½ 416¼ +1¼
Sep 409 +1
Dec 408 409 408 408¼
Jul 422
Dec 415
Est. sales 242,307. Wed.'s sales 280,232
Wed.'s open int 1,845,765
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 234½ 235 229 232 —2
Dec 239 241 233½ 237¼ —3
Mar 240 241 240 241 —4¼
May 242¾ —4¼
Jul 247¾ —4¼
Sep 249 —4¼
Dec 249 —4¼
Mar 249 —4¼
May 249 —4¼
Jul 247½ —4¼
Sep 247½ —4¼
Est. sales 347. Wed.'s sales 153
Wed.'s open int 4,904
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Aug 842 846¾ 836¾ 846 +3¾
Sep 847¾ 852¾ 842¼ 852 +4
Nov 857½ 862½ 851¾ 861½ +3¾
Jan 868½ 872½ 862 871¾ +3¾
Mar 877¾ 881 871½ 880¾ +3½
May 886½ 890½ 880¾ 890 +3½
Jul 895¼ 898½ 889½ 898½ +3½
Aug 893¼ 899¾ 890 899¾ +3½
Sep 894¼ +3¼
Nov 888 893½ 883½ 893 +4¾
Jan 902½ +5¾
Mar 907½ +5½
May 916¼ +5½
Jul 924¼ +5¼
Aug 926 +5¼
Sep 916 +5¼
Nov 897 903 897 903 +4¼
Jul 930¼ +4¼
Nov 909¼ +4¼
Est. sales 119,452. Wed.'s sales 188,704
Wed.'s open int 857,941
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Aug 28.08 28.12 27.71 27.83 —.24
Sep 28.17 28.23 27.82 27.93 —.24
Oct 28.28 28.31 27.90 28.01 —.25
Dec 28.49 28.52 28.11 28.21 —.26
Jan 28.70 28.73 28.38 28.48 —.26
Mar 29.00 29.02 28.69 28.78 —.26
May 29.22 29.29 29.00 29.13 —.25
Jul 29.54 29.62 29.35 29.45 —.26
Aug 29.68 29.68 29.51 29.59 —.26
Sep 29.79 29.82 29.65 29.73 —.26
Oct 30.08 30.08 29.74 29.81 —.25
Dec 30.19 30.19 29.91 30.01 —.26
Jan 30.28 —.26
Mar 30.65 30.65 30.61 30.64 —.25
May 30.90 30.91 30.90 30.91 —.25
Jul 31.17 —.19
Aug 31.30 —.17
Sep 31.38 —.17
Oct 31.15 —.21
Dec 31.29 —.12
Jul 31.29 —.12
Oct 31.29 —.12
Dec 31.29 —.12
Est. sales 80,555. Wed.'s sales 90,785
Wed.'s open int 517,119
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Aug 328.50 330.20 326.00 328.80 +.60
Sep 327.30 328.80 324.70 327.40 +.40
Oct 326.50 328.10 323.90 326.60 +.30
Dec 325.70 327.60 323.40 326.10 +.50
Jan 324.20 325.40 321.30 324.10 +.90
Mar 318.90 320.30 316.90 319.80 +1.70
May 317.20 318.70 315.50 318.30 +2.20
Jul 318.90 320.30 317.20 320.10 +2.50
Aug 319.10 320.50 317.90 320.30 +2.60
Sep 318.80 320.30 317.10 320.10 +2.70
Oct 317.00 318.10 315.50 318.10 +2.50
Dec 317.10 318.70 315.70 318.30 +2.20
Jan 317.90 318.90 317.50 318.90 +2.20
Mar 318.80 +2.30
May 320.80 +2.20
Jul 322.90 323.10 321.40 323.10 +2.40
Aug 321.00 +2.40
Sep 321.20 +2.40
Oct 321.20 +2.40
Dec 322.50 +2.40
Jul 325.40 +2.40
Oct 325.40 +2.40
Dec 332.40 +2.40
Est. sales 113,453. Wed.'s sales 117,969
Wed.'s open int 522,450