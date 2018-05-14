https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/business/article/Close-12913391.php
Updated 4:06 pm, Monday, May 14, 2018
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|479¼
|479¼
|479¼
|479¼
|—10¼
|Jul
|499
|499
|490¼
|491¼
|—7½
|Sep
|515
|515
|507½
|508
|—7¾
|Dec
|537
|537
|530
|530¼
|—7
|Mar
|553¼
|553¼
|548
|548½
|—7
|May
|563
|563
|558¼
|559
|—6¼
|Jul
|566¾
|566¾
|562¼
|563
|—6
|Sep
|573
|573¼
|568¾
|569¾
|—5¾
|Dec
|584
|584
|580¼
|581
|—5¾
|Mar
|586½
|587¾
|586½
|587¾
|—6¼
|May
|587½
|—6¼
|Jul
|576½
|580¾
|576½
|580¼
|—6¼
|Est. sales 98,508.
|Fri.'s sales 87,728
|Fri.'s open int 479,872,
|up 3,802
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|388½
|388¾
|387½
|387½
|—2¼
|Jul
|396¼
|397½
|394¼
|396½
|Sep
|404¾
|406
|402¾
|404¾
|— ¼
|Dec
|414
|415½
|412¼
|414¼
|— ¼
|Mar
|422¾
|424
|421
|423
|— ¼
|May
|427¾
|428¾
|426
|428
|Jul
|431¾
|432½
|430¼
|432
|Sep
|410½
|412¾
|410¼
|411
|—1
|Dec
|415
|417½
|414¾
|415½
|— ½
|Mar
|424
|— ½
|May
|427¾
|— ½
|Jul
|432¼
|— ½
|Sep
|418½
|— ½
|Dec
|417¾
|— ¾
|Jul
|429
|— ¾
|Dec
|420¼
|— ½
|Est. sales 252,572.
|Fri.'s sales 417,954
|Fri.'s open int 1,822,826,
|up 15,188
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|232¾
|239¾
|231½
|239¼
|+5¼
|Sep
|239
|245½
|239
|245½
|+5
|Dec
|250½
|256
|249¾
|255¾
|+5¼
|Mar
|259¾
|+4¼
|May
|263
|+4
|Jul
|268
|+4
|Sep
|269¼
|+4
|Dec
|269¼
|+4
|Mar
|269¼
|+4
|Jul
|267¾
|+4
|Sep
|267¾
|+4
|Est. sales 469.
|Fri.'s sales 739
|Fri.'s open int 5,573,
|up 32
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1007¼ 1013½ 1007¼ 1013½
|+18¾
|Jul
|1001¾ 1026
|1001¾ 1017¾
|+14½
|Aug
|1005¾ 1029
|1005¾ 1021
|+13¾
|Sep
|1009½ 1027¾ 1009
|1020¾
|+10¾
|Nov
|1014
|1030
|1012¾ 1023¼
|+9
|Jan
|1019
|1034¼ 1017½ 1027¾
|+8¾
|Mar
|1008¾ 1019¾ 1008
|1013
|+4¼
|May
|1009½ 1018
|1008½ 1011¾
|+2¼
|Jul
|1015¾ 1023½ 1014¼ 1017¾
|+1¾
|Aug
|1014¼
|+1¼
|Sep
|997¼
|+1¼
|Nov
|983¾
|991¼
|983½
|984¾
|+ ½
|Jan
|989¼
|+ ¼
|Mar
|984¼
|+ ½
|May
|984¾
|+1
|Jul
|990½
|+ ¾
|Aug
|983
|+ ¾
|Sep
|980½
|+ ½
|Nov
|968¼
|+ ½
|Jul
|980¼
|+ ½
|Nov
|970½
|+ ½
|Est. sales 218,931.
|Fri.'s sales 199,906
|Fri.'s open int 870,540,
|up 4,380
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|31.14
|31.14
|31.14
|31.14
|—.03
|Jul
|31.33
|31.48
|31.15
|31.25
|—.06
|Aug
|31.45
|31.59
|31.28
|31.35
|—.07
|Sep
|31.59
|31.72
|31.42
|31.49
|—.07
|Oct
|31.72
|31.84
|31.58
|31.62
|—.09
|Dec
|32.07
|32.17
|31.87
|31.95
|—.08
|Jan
|32.29
|32.44
|32.16
|32.20
|—.10
|Mar
|32.59
|32.75
|32.48
|32.50
|—.13
|May
|32.82
|32.99
|32.77
|32.81
|—.13
|Jul
|33.16
|33.28
|33.09
|33.09
|—.11
|Aug
|33.20
|—.11
|Sep
|33.30
|—.11
|Oct
|33.34
|—.08
|Dec
|33.75
|33.76
|33.53
|33.56
|—.07
|Jan
|33.73
|—.07
|Mar
|33.95
|—.07
|May
|34.12
|—.07
|Jul
|34.22
|—.04
|Aug
|34.21
|—.04
|Sep
|34.21
|—.04
|Oct
|34.21
|—.04
|Dec
|34.12
|—.03
|Jul
|34.12
|—.03
|Oct
|34.12
|—.03
|Dec
|34.12
|—.03
|Est. sales 67,777.
|Fri.'s sales 76,339
|Fri.'s open int 514,961
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|387.50 389.80 387.50 389.80
|+7.10
|Jul
|378.20 389.60 378.10 387.60
|+9.00
|Aug
|376.10 386.20 376.10 384.40
|+7.60
|Sep
|374.60 383.50 374.40 382.10
|+6.70
|Oct
|373.40 380.10 373.00 378.80
|+5.80
|Dec
|371.00 378.00 371.00 377.10
|+5.40
|Jan
|369.30 374.60 368.80 373.50
|+4.20
|Mar
|358.10 359.60 356.10 358.10
|+1.90
|May
|353.00 353.80 351.10 352.00
|+.80
|Jul
|352.10 353.90 351.40 352.00
|+.60
|Aug
|350.00 350.40 349.40 349.40
|Sep
|346.30 348.40 345.10 345.10
|—.80
|Oct
|339.40
|+.20
|Dec
|339.90 339.90 337.60 338.10
|+.10
|Jan
|337.80
|+.10
|Mar
|337.80
|+.10
|May
|337.80
|+.10
|Jul
|336.10
|+.10
|Aug
|336.10
|+.10
|Sep
|336.10
|+.10
|Oct
|336.10
|+.10
|Dec
|332.40
|+.10
|Jul
|332.40
|+.10
|Oct
|332.40
|+.10
|Dec
|342.50
|+.10
|Est. sales 96,072.
|Fri.'s sales 102,269
|Fri.'s open int 521,191
