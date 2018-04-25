CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed.:

Open High Low Settle Chg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 473 488½ 472¼ 486¼ +13¾
Jul 485¼ 501½ 484½ 499 +14¾
Sep 503 518 502 515¼ +13½
Dec 525¼ 541 525¼ 538¼ +12¾
Mar 545½ 559 544 556¼ +12¼
May 554½ 565 553¼ 564¾ +12½
Jul 557 570 555½ 568¼ +13
Sep 571¼ 577¼ 571¼ 575½ +13¼
Dec 578½ 589¾ 576¾ 589¾ +13¼
Mar 590½ 600 590½ 598½ +13¼
May 598¼ +13¼
Jul 583¼ 583¼ 582¾ 582¾ +13¼
Est. sales 151,230. Tue.'s sales 140,758
Tue.'s open int 471,237
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 381 387¼ 380½ 386½ +5¼
Jul 390 396½ 389½ 395¾ +5¾
Sep 397 403½ 396¾ 403 +5¾
Dec 406¼ 412½ 406 412¼ +5¾
Mar 414 420¼ 414 420 +5¾
May 418¾ 424½ 418½ 424 +5½
Jul 422 428¼ 422 428¼ +6
Sep 409½ 412¼ 408¾ 412 +3¼
Dec 412¼ 415¼ 412 415¼ +3½
Mar 422¼ 423¼ 422¼ 423¼ +3½
May 427½ +3½
Jul 430¾ 431¾ 430¾ 431¾ +3¼
Sep 424½ +3¼
Dec 420 420¼ 419¾ 420¼ +3
Jul 430 430 429¾ 429¾ +4¼
Dec 421 425 421 425 +4
Est. sales 435,301. Tue.'s sales 379,384
Tue.'s open int 1,797,330
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 222 227 221¾ 222¾ —1½
Jul 225¼ 229¾ 225 228¾ +3½
Sep 233 235¼ 231 231 —1¼
Dec 244¼ 247½ 242¾ 242¾ — ¾
Mar 250¾ +1
May 254¼ + ¾
Jul 259¼ + ¾
Sep 260½ + ¾
Dec 260½ + ¾
Mar 260½ + ¾
Jul 259 + ¾
Sep 259 + ¾
Est. sales 1,037. Tue.'s sales 1,791
Tue.'s open int 6,177, up 6
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 1022¼ 1033¼ 1020½ 1027½ +5¼
Jul 1033½ 1045 1032 1039¼ +5¼
Aug 1036 1046¾ 1034½ 1041½ +5½
Sep 1033 1042¼ 1030¼ 1037 +5¼
Nov 1029 1039¼ 1027¼ 1034¾ +6
Jan 1031½ 1043 1031½ 1037¾ +4
Mar 1020½ 1028 1020½ 1022¾ + ¼
May 1021 1025 1018½ 1020 — ¼
Jul 1025¼ 1029 1022¾ 1024 — ¾
Aug 1019 1021 1017¼ 1019¾ — ½
Sep 1002¾ — ½
Nov 993¼ 996 990¼ 991½ —1¼
Jan 993¾ —1½
Mar 992 +2
May 992¼ +2
Jul 992¼ 998 992¼ 998 +2
Aug 990½ +2
Sep 986¾ +2
Nov 976 977¼ 976 977¼ — ¾
Jul 980 — ¾
Nov 980 — ¾
Est. sales 268,270. Tue.'s sales 299,861
Tue.'s open int 906,318
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
May 31.00 31.07 30.73 30.79 —.22
Jul 31.25 31.35 30.99 31.06 —.21
Aug 31.39 31.45 31.12 31.19 —.20
Sep 31.54 31.58 31.28 31.34 —.20
Oct 31.68 31.72 31.43 31.47 —.21
Dec 32.04 32.10 31.79 31.83 —.21
Jan 32.31 32.36 32.06 32.10 —.20
Mar 32.61 32.61 32.37 32.43 —.19
May 32.90 32.90 32.69 32.74 —.20
Jul 33.23 33.23 33.03 33.03 —.19
Aug 33.10 —.19
Sep 33.17 —.19
Oct 33.14 —.21
Dec 33.49 33.49 33.25 33.29 —.20
Jan 33.41 —.20
Mar 33.64 —.19
May 33.69 —.19
Jul 33.81 —.19
Aug 33.80 —.19
Sep 33.80 —.19
Oct 33.80 —.19
Dec 33.77 —.19
Jul 33.77 —.19
Oct 33.77 —.19
Dec 33.77 —.19
Est. sales 177,221. Tue.'s sales 162,491
Tue.'s open int 499,378
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
May 372.20 380.10 371.70 376.20 +4.10
Jul 376.30 384.10 375.70 380.50 +4.20
Aug 377.70 383.50 376.40 380.10 +3.30
Sep 375.80 382.40 375.80 379.10 +2.80
Oct 375.70 379.60 375.70 376.80 +2.60
Dec 372.40 377.40 371.70 374.80 +2.40
Jan 369.90 374.00 368.90 371.70 +2.20
Mar 361.10 362.80 358.80 359.70 +.40
May 356.40 357.60 353.90 354.60 —.30
Jul 356.40 356.40 354.00 354.30 —.50
Aug 351.80 —.50
Sep 348.10 —.50
Oct 344.10 344.10 342.00 342.00 —.40
Dec 344.40 344.60 341.00 341.30 —.40
Jan 341.90 —.40
Mar 342.70 —.40
May 342.70 —.40
Jul 341.00 —.40
Aug 341.00 —.40
Sep 341.00 —.40
Oct 341.00 —.40
Dec 337.80 —.40
Jul 337.80 —.40
Oct 337.80 —.40
Dec 347.90 —.40
Est. sales 150,716. Tue.'s sales 162,763
Tue.'s open int 509,787