China pressures US, Canada ahead of Huawei hearing

A man arranges magazines near newspapers with the headlines of China outcry against U.S. on the detention of Huawei's chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou, at a news stand in Beijing, Monday, Dec. 10, 2018. China has summoned the U.S. ambassador to Beijing to protest Canada's detention of an executive of Chinese electronics giant Huawei at Washington's behest and demand the U.S. cancel an order for her arrest. less A man arranges magazines near newspapers with the headlines of China outcry against U.S. on the detention of Huawei's chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou, at a news stand in Beijing, Monday, Dec. 10, 2018. ... more Photo: Andy Wong, AP Photo: Andy Wong, AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close China pressures US, Canada ahead of Huawei hearing 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

BEIJING (AP) — China is raising the pressure on the United States and Canada as a bail hearing for a top Chinese technology executive was set to resume in Vancouver.

A Communist Party newspaper called Canada's treatment of Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou (MUHNG' Wahn-JOH') "inhumane." The Global Times editorial published in Monday's edition followed formal protests by the Chinese government to both Canada and the United States over the weekend.

Meng was detained on Dec. 1 while changing planes in Vancouver. The U.S. wants her extradited. It alleges Huawei used a Hong Kong shell company to evade U.S. trade curbs on Iran.

A Canadian prosecutor asked a court Friday to reject Meng's bail request. The judge said he would think about proposed bail conditions over the weekend.