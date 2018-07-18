Chemung Financial: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

ELMIRA, N.Y. (AP) _ Chemung Financial Corp. (CHMG) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $2.5 million.

The bank, based in Elmira, New York, said it had earnings of 52 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $21.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $20.3 million, beating Street forecasts.

Chemung Financial shares have increased nearly 6 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $50.92, an increase of 25 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CHMG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CHMG