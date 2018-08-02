Cerus: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

CONCORD, Calif. (AP) _ Cerus Corp. (CERS) on Thursday reported a loss of $13.3 million in its second quarter.

The Concord, California-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share.

The biomedical products company posted revenue of $15.4 million in the period.

Cerus expects full-year revenue in the range of $56 million to $58 million.

Cerus shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $7.41, more than tripling in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CERS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CERS