Cerus: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

CONCORD, Calif. (AP) _ Cerus Corp. (CERS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $18.8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Concord, California-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents.

The biomedical products company posted revenue of $17.5 million in the period.

Cerus expects full-year revenue in the range of $71 million to $74 million.

Cerus shares have climbed 30% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $6.57, an increase of 17% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CERS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CERS