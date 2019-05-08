CenturyLink: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

MONROE, La. (AP) _ CenturyLink Inc. (CTL) on Wednesday reported a first-quarter loss of $6.17 billion, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Monroe, Louisiana-based company said it had a loss of $5.77 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 34 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 27 cents per share.

The communications company posted revenue of $5.65 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.73 billion.

CenturyLink shares have decreased 25% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 15%. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $11.43, a fall of 37% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CTL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CTL