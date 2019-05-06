Capitala Finance: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) _ Capitala Finance Corp. (CPTA) on Monday reported a first-quarter loss of $151,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 26 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $12.7 million in the period.

Capitala Finance shares have climbed 22% since the beginning of the year.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CPTA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CPTA