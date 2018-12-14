Candy company to move into old Chicago Post Office building

CHICAGO (AP) — There's some sweet news for the massive old Chicago Post Office building.

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Ferrara Candy Co. announced Thursday the company is relocating its corporate headquarters there next summer. The news came as Chicago was learning Apple's major expansion plans don't include the city or the hulking building.

The Chicago Tribune reports Ferrara now has about 300 office workers in its Oakbrook Terrace headquarters. CEO Todd Siwak says that when the company that makes candy brands like Nerds and Lemonheads moves into the building, he expects nearly 400 employees will work there.

The building has been vacant since 1996 and is being renovated.

Ferrara is the second company to announce it will move in. Walgreens said earlier this year it will move 1,800 employees there next year.