Cambridge: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) _ Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $6.7 million.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based bank said it had earnings of $1.61 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $26.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $25.1 million, topping Street forecasts.

Cambridge shares have climbed 5.5 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $84.19, an increase of 19 percent in the last 12 months.

