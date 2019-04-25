California Water Service Group: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ California Water Service Group Holding (CWT) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.6 million in its first quarter.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The water utility posted revenue of $126.1 million in the period.

California Water Service Group shares have climbed roughly 5 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 25 percent in the last 12 months.

