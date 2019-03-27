Buttigieg likes Chick-fil-A's chicken but not its politics

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks to a crowd about his Presidential run during the Democratic monthly breakfast held at the Circle of Friends Community Center in Greenville, S.C. Saturday, March 23, 2019.

NEW YORK (AP) — Democratic presidential contender Pete Buttigieg (BOO'-tuh-juhj) says he does not approve of Chick-fil-A's politics but "kind of" approves of its chicken.

The mayor of South Bend, Indiana, drew laughs from the hosts of "The Breakfast Club" morning show on Tuesday for his answer.

Buttigieg, who is gay and married, suggested that he could forge a peace deal between the LGBTQ community and the Atlanta-based fast-food chain, which has donated millions over the years to groups that oppose same-sex marriage.

He says, "So maybe if nothing else I can build that bridge. Maybe I'll become in a position to broker that peace deal."

The question arose as Buttigieg discussed various ways people from different backgrounds could come together.