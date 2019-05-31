Build-A-Bear: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW) on Friday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $1.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had net income of 8 cents.

The toy retailer posted revenue of $84.4 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $4.85. A year ago, they were trading at $9.35.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BBW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BBW