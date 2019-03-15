Broadcom and Ulta Beauty post gains, Facebook and Tesla dip

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Friday:

Boeing Co., up $5.69 to $378.99

The airplane maker will install a software upgrade to its now grounded 737 Max aircraft, according to media reports.

Broadcom Inc., up $22.09 to $290.29

The chip provider's first-quarter profit beat Wall Street forecasts and it will return $12 billion to investors through dividends and buybacks.

Adobe Inc., down $10.60 to $257.09

The software company gave investors a disappointing forecast that outweighed solid fiscal first-quarter results.

Facebook Inc., down $4.19 to $165.98

Two executives, including chief product officer Chris Cox, are leaving the social media company as it shifts focus to private messaging.

Ulta Beauty Inc., up $25.90 to $338.41

The cosmetics retailer beat Wall Street forecasts for all its fourth-quarter measures, including profit and sales.

Noodles & Co., down $1.02 to $6.36

The restaurant operator's fourth-quarter profit and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Cree Inc., up $3.30 to $56.87

The semiconductor products company is selling its lighting business to Ideal Industries for about $310 million.

Tesla Inc., down $14.53 to $275.43

The electric car maker unveiled a new all-electric SUV as it tries to expand into the mainstream and generate more cash.