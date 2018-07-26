Brightcove: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) _ Brightcove Inc. (BCOV) on Thursday reported a loss of $5.7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and severance costs, came to 7 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 6 cents per share.

The internet video streaming service company posted revenue of $41.7 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $41.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Brightcove expects its results to range from a loss of 5 cents per share to a loss of 4 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $41.6 million to $42.1 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Brightcove expects full-year results to range from a loss of 10 cents per share to a loss of 6 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $166.5 million to $168 million.

Brightcove shares have increased 32 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $9.35, a rise of 34 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BCOV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BCOV