Boyd: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) _ Boyd Gaming Corp. (BYD) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $45.5 million.

The Las Vegas-based company said it had net income of 40 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 43 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 43 cents per share.

The casino operator posted revenue of $827.3 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $827.7 million.

Boyd shares have climbed 47 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $30.57, a decline of slightly more than 9 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BYD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BYD