Boeing and Sprint climb; Hess and Rent-A-Center skid
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Tuesday:
Boeing Co., up $11.93 to $328.06
The aerospace company raised its dividend and said it will buy back $20 billion in stock.
Darden Restaurants Inc., up $4.96 to $103.85
The parent company of Olive Garden raised its annual profit and sales forecasts.
Hess Corp., down $2.45 to $47.31
Energy company stocks fell as oil prices continued to drop.
Navistar International Corp., up $3.73 to $27.57
The maker of trucks and engines beat Wall Street's expectations with its fiscal fourth-quarter results.
Sprint Corp., up 9 cents to $5.91
The communications company said national security regulators approved its combination with T-Mobile USA.
Rent-A-Center Inc., down $1.42 to $13.03
The company said its agreement to be acquired by Vintage Capital is off, but will get a $126.5 million payment.
Lennar Corp., up 99 cents to $41.01
The Commerce Department said U.S. home construction rose in November as builders broke ground on more apartments.
Honeywell International Inc., up 80 cents to $135.18
Industrial companies recovered a sliver of their recent losses on Tuesday.