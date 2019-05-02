Bluebird: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) _ Bluebird Bio Inc. (BLUE) on Thursday reported a loss of $164.4 million in its first quarter.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $2.99 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $2.80 per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $12.5 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $12.2 million.

Bluebird shares have climbed 43% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $141.75, a drop of 18% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BLUE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BLUE