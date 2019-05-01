Blue Apron's stock nears NYSE danger level

NEW YORK (AP) — Shares of Blue Apron are nearing $1, close to levels that could eventually lead to its delisting from the New York Stock Exchange.

The cook-your-own meal kit company said this week that its customer count dropped 30% from this time last year, to 550,000. Total orders fell 29% in the first quarter, compared with 2018.

The New York company has cut its spending on advertising as it shifts its strategy to focus on customers that might stick with the meal service longer and spend more. That has contributed to declining user numbers.

If the stock slips below $1 and stays there for 30 consecutive days, it will be threatened with a delisting under NYSE rules.

Shares of Blue Apron Holdings Inc. are trading for $1.02 Wednesday.