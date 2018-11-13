https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/business/article/Biolase-3Q-Earnings-Snapshot-13387201.php
Biolase: 3Q Earnings Snapshot
IRVINE, Calif. (AP) _ Biolase Inc. (BIOL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4.7 million in its third quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Irvine, California-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 19 cents per share.
The maker of dental laser systems posted revenue of $10.9 million in the period.
The company's shares closed at $1.50. A year ago, they were trading at $2.90.
