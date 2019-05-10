https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/business/article/BioSpecifics-1Q-Earnings-Snapshot-13834955.php
BioSpecifics: 1Q Earnings Snapshot
LYNBROOK, N.Y. (AP) _ BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC) on Friday reported first-quarter profit of $4.4 million.
The Lynbrook, New York-based company said it had net income of 60 cents per share.
The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $8.1 million in the period.
BioSpecifics shares have risen 13% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 60% in the last 12 months.
