Big 5: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) _ Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. (BGFV) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss of $248,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the El Segundo, California-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent.

The sporting goods retailer posted revenue of $240 million in the period.

Big 5 shares have decreased 15 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $6.45, a drop of 40 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BGFV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BGFV