Bernie Sanders releases 10 years of long-awaited tax returns

Presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) speaks to a gathering of the Pennsylvania Association of Staff Nurses and Allied Professionals at Mohegan Sun Pocono in Plains Twp., Pa. on Monday, April 15, 2019. (Christopher Dolan/Times-Tribune via AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders has released his long-awaited tax returns as he campaigns for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

Sanders disclosed 10 years of tax returns on Monday, Tax Day, after promising to do so for over a month.

His 2018 return reveals that he and his wife earned more than $550,000, including $133,000 from his Senate salary and $391,000 from sales of his book "Our Revolution: A Future to Believe In." The previous year, they took in more than $1.3 million, mostly from book royalties and sales.

Sanders released just one year of his tax returns during his 2016 presidential bid. Tax transparency has grown in prominence for the 2020 election as President Donald Trump continues to refuse to release his full returns and House Democrats seek to force him to.