Barnes & Noble: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Barnes & Noble Inc. (BKS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $18.7 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.
On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 26 cents.
The bookseller posted revenue of $755.4 million in the period.
Barnes & Noble shares have decreased nearly 6% since the beginning of the year.
