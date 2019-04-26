Barnes Group: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) _ Barnes Group Inc. (B) on Friday reported first-quarter earnings of $34 million.

The Bristol, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 65 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 71 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 69 cents per share.

The aerospace and industrial parts supplier posted revenue of $376.7 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $372.2 million.

Barnes Group expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.23 to $3.35 per share.

Barnes Group shares have fallen 1.5 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 14 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on B at https://www.zacks.com/ap/B